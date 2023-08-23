https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/foreigners-to-be-able-to-withdraw-investment-dividends-in-production-technology-1112817118.html
Foreigners to Be Able to Withdraw Investment Dividends in Production, Technology
Foreigners will be able to withdraw dividends from investments in production and technology development in Russia made after April 1, 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
"Now the payment of dividends (profits) to foreign persons can be carried out without restrictions, but its volume should not exceed the size of investments in Russia. Also among the conditions for the payment of dividends: the investment of foreign creditors in the Russian economy starting from April 1, 2023, including the expansion of production in Russia and the development of new technologies," the ministry stated. The decision was taken by the subcommittee on monitoring the implementation of foreign investments of the Russian Finance Ministry and the Bank of Russia.
12:33 GMT 23.08.2023 (Updated: 12:34 GMT 23.08.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Foreigners will be able to withdraw dividends from investments in production and technology development in Russia made after April 1, 2023, the Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.