'Proud of You': Putin Gives State Awards to Warriors in Kursk Region

All Russian soldiers fight with courage in the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that members of the 127th motorized rifle division have been awarded with Hero of Russia titles.

"The whole burden of fighting today, as in the years of the Great Patriotic War, lies primarily on our soldiers, on those who are on the front line … All our fighters fight with courage and decisively. Loyalty to the Motherland, loyalty to the military oath unite all participants in the special military operation," Putin stated at the event honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk victory, and awarded Hero of Russia titles to members of Russia's 127 motorized rifle division.Putin: the Scale of the Victory at the Battle of Kursk Cannot Be Overestimated, It Was a Turning PointThe head of state called the battle a turning point of the entire World War II. The president noted that this victory will forever remain one of the peaks of the great national feat. "The significance of victory in this large-scale battle cannot be overestimated. It destroyed, sizzled the striking power of the Nazis, made a turning point of the entire World War II," Putin stressed.The event took place in the settlement of Ponyri, Kursk Region. The head of state also presented state awards to participants in the special military operation - the most distinguished servicemen of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Fifth Combined Arms Army.Putin: the Legendary Kursk Land Will Be Used to Present Awards to the Participants of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine State awards to the participants of the special military operation in Ukraine will be presented today on the legendary Kursk land, the president noted.Putin to Special Military Operation Participants: Thank You for Your Service and I Am Proud of YouThe president thanked Russian soldiers for their service and said he was proud of them. The head of state presented state awards to those who distinguished themselves in the special operation zone. The audience rose from their seats and began to applaud the president. The head of state approached several spectators who had come to the concert to greet them. Some wished the president strength, others asked for a joint photo.

