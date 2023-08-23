https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/proud-of-you-putin-gives-state-awards-to-warriors-in-kursk-region-1112828477.html
'Proud of You': Putin Gives State Awards to Warriors in Kursk Region
All Russian soldiers fight with courage in the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that members of the 127th motorized rifle division have been awarded with Hero of Russia titles.
Putin: the Scale of the Victory at the Battle of Kursk Cannot Be Overestimated, It Was a Turning PointThe head of state called the battle a turning point of the entire World War II. The president noted that this victory will forever remain one of the peaks of the great national feat. "The significance of victory in this large-scale battle cannot be overestimated. It destroyed, sizzled the striking power of the Nazis, made a turning point of the entire World War II," Putin stressed.The event took place in the settlement of Ponyri, Kursk Region. The head of state also presented state awards to participants in the special military operation - the most distinguished servicemen of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Fifth Combined Arms Army.Putin: the Legendary Kursk Land Will Be Used to Present Awards to the Participants of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine State awards to the participants of the special military operation in Ukraine will be presented today on the legendary Kursk land, the president noted.Putin to Special Military Operation Participants: Thank You for Your Service and I Am Proud of YouThe president thanked Russian soldiers for their service and said he was proud of them. The head of state presented state awards to those who distinguished themselves in the special operation zone. The audience rose from their seats and began to applaud the president. The head of state approached several spectators who had come to the concert to greet them. Some wished the president strength, others asked for a joint photo.
'Proud of You': Putin Gives State Awards to Warriors in Kursk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - All Russian soldiers fight with courage in the special military operation, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, adding that members of the 127th motorized rifle division have been awarded with Hero of Russia titles.
"The whole burden of fighting today, as in the years of the Great Patriotic War, lies primarily on our soldiers, on those who are on the front line … All our fighters fight with courage and decisively. Loyalty to the Motherland, loyalty to the military oath unite all participants in the special military operation," Putin stated at the event honoring the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Kursk victory, and awarded Hero of Russia titles to members of Russia's 127 motorized rifle division.
Putin: the Scale of the Victory at the Battle of Kursk Cannot Be Overestimated, It Was a Turning Point
The head of state called the battle a turning point of the entire World War II.
"Today we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the victory at the Kursk Bulge, the Battle of Kursk. I cordially congratulate all citizens of Russia on this event and, of course, first of all our dear veterans," Putin said in a speech.
The president noted that this victory will forever remain one of the peaks of the great national feat. "The significance of victory in this large-scale battle cannot be overestimated. It destroyed, sizzled the striking power of the Nazis
, made a turning point of the entire World War II," Putin stressed.
According to him, that the plans of the Nazis to take revenge crashed on the iron fortitude of Russian soldiers and commanders. "The Nazi onslaught failed. They were stopped and driven back to their inevitable, imminent collapse," the president emphasized.
The event took place in the settlement of Ponyri, Kursk Region. The head of state also presented state awards to participants in the special military operation - the most distinguished servicemen of the 127th Motorized Rifle Division of the Fifth Combined Arms Army.
Putin: the Legendary Kursk Land Will Be Used to Present Awards to the Participants of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine
State awards to the participants of the special military operation in Ukraine will be presented today on the legendary Kursk land, the president noted.
"Today, here on the legendary Kursk land, high state awards will be presented to our heroes, servicemen, participants of the special military operation, who are worthy of the glory of the heroes of the Kursk Bulge - those who fought the Nazis in the summer of 1943," Putin stated.
Putin to Special Military Operation Participants: Thank You for Your Service and I Am Proud of You
The president thanked Russian soldiers for their service and said he was proud of them. The head of state presented state awards to those who distinguished themselves in the special operation zone.
"Dear comrades, I turn now to our warriors, I thank you for your service. I am proud of you. Once again, from the bottom of my heart, I congratulate all citizens of Russia on the 80th anniversary of the Victory at Kursk," Putin said and left the stage.
The audience rose from their seats and began to applaud the president. The head of state approached several spectators who had come to the concert to greet them. Some wished the president strength, others asked for a joint photo.