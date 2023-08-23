https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/us-approves-500m-sale-of-f-16-infrared-systems-to-taiwan-1112822336.html
US Approves $500M Sale of F-16 Infrared Systems to Taiwan
The US Department of State approved on Wednesday $500 million worth of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment to Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States, according to a release from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the release stated.Following the Chinese Revolution and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the remnants of Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government fled to the island of Taiwan.Since then, Taiwan has declared itself as the Republic of China, while Beijing maintains that the island is a province of the People’s Republic of China and that Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable.The US has been developing ties with Taiwan, violating the "one China" principle and the three China-US joint communiqués with reckless actions, promoting official interation with the island.
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the release stated.
Following the Chinese Revolution and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the remnants of Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government fled to the island of Taiwan
.
Since then, Taiwan has declared itself as the Republic of China, while Beijing maintains that the island is a province of the People’s Republic of China and that Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable.
The US has been developing ties with Taiwan, violating the "one China" principle
and the three China-US joint communiqués with reckless actions, promoting official interation with the island.