International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/us-approves-500m-sale-of-f-16-infrared-systems-to-taiwan-1112822336.html
US Approves $500M Sale of F-16 Infrared Systems to Taiwan
US Approves $500M Sale of F-16 Infrared Systems to Taiwan
The US Department of State approved on Wednesday $500 million worth of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment to Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States, according to a release from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
2023-08-23T15:23+0000
2023-08-23T15:23+0000
military
defense security cooperation agency (dsca)
us
taiwan
china
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094942235_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f4cb03d9e842954024f7199bc6c22fc4.jpg
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the release stated.Following the Chinese Revolution and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the remnants of Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government fled to the island of Taiwan.Since then, Taiwan has declared itself as the Republic of China, while Beijing maintains that the island is a province of the People’s Republic of China and that Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable.The US has been developing ties with Taiwan, violating the "one China" principle and the three China-US joint communiqués with reckless actions, promoting official interation with the island.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/us-uses-taiwan-as-eternal-pawn-in-foreign-policy-games-against-china-1112317009.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230330/taiwans-president-to-engage-with-lawmakers-during-transit-through-us-state-dept-says-1108968528.html
taiwan
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094942235_576:0:3307:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_411ea8703fbfa89b968087a07dc81c70.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taiwan asserts independence from china, us arming taiwan for war with china, us proxy conflict with russia in ukraine, one china policy, f-16, one china principle, taiwan independence, china-us relations
taiwan asserts independence from china, us arming taiwan for war with china, us proxy conflict with russia in ukraine, one china policy, f-16, one china principle, taiwan independence, china-us relations

US Approves $500M Sale of F-16 Infrared Systems to Taiwan

15:23 GMT 23.08.2023
© AP PhotoIn this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo)
In this image taken from video, Taiwanese Air Force F-16V fighter jets taxi along a runway during a drill in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Taiwan's Air Force pilots drilled on Wednesday to simulate an interception of Chinese aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone. (AP Photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Department of State approved on Wednesday $500 million worth of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment to Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the United States, according to a release from the Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).
“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States of F-16 Infrared Search and Track (IRST) systems and related equipment for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today,” the release stated.
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) observes PLA(N) LUYANG III DDG 132 (PRC LY 132) execute maneuvers in an unsafe manner while conducting a routine south to north Taiwan Strait transit alongside the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFG 336), June 3. USS Chung-Hoon is on a routine deployment to U.S. 7th Fleet and is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF 71)/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15. CTF 71/DESRON 15 is the largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
World
US Uses Taiwan as Eternal Pawn in Foreign Policy Games Against China
1 August, 14:59 GMT
Following the Chinese Revolution and the establishment of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, the remnants of Chiang Kai-shek’s Republic of China government fled to the island of Taiwan.
Since then, Taiwan has declared itself as the Republic of China, while Beijing maintains that the island is a province of the People’s Republic of China and that Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan is indisputable.
The US has been developing ties with Taiwan, violating the "one China" principle and the three China-US joint communiqués with reckless actions, promoting official interation with the island.
Taiwan's head Tsai Ing-wen (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2023
World
Taiwan’s President to Engage With Lawmakers During ‘Transit’ Through US, State Dept. Says
30 March, 16:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала