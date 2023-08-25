https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/governor-explains-why-ukrainian-forces-avoid-targeting-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-1112882711.html

Governor Explains Why Ukrainian Forces Avoid Targeting Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The Ukrainian side refrains from directly targeting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant because it understands that such an action could trigger a corresponding response from Russia against Ukrainian nuclear facilities.

2023-08-25

The scenario of the Kiev regime attacking the Zaporozhye nuclear facility would also have consequences for Western countries, Yevgeny Balitsky, the acting governor of the Zaporozhye region, told Sputnik.The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River near the city of Energodar. It has the highest number of reactor units and installed capacity of any nuclear power plant in Europe, with a total of six one-gigawatt reactor units. In October 2022, the plant was transferred to the ownership of the Russian Federation.Ukrainian forces continue to periodically shell Energodar and the surrounding area of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has stated that by persistently shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the Kiev regime seeks to create the appearance of a nuclear catastrophe threat. The International Atomic Energy Agency has repeatedly stressed the need to create a security zone around the plant.

