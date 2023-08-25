https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/how-new-logistics-routes-will-ensure-brics-security-1112896788.html

How New Logistics Routes Will Ensure BRICS Security

During the BRICS Summit 2023, Vladimir Putin called for the establishment of a permanent BRICS transport commission to deal with the development of logistics and transport corridors interregionally and globally. What are the geographical advantages of BRICS’ expansion?

After the inclusion of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran, Argentina, and Ethiopia in BRICS, the organization will gain access to an extensive network of strategic logistics resources. The group's vast logistics network will include the Northern Sea Route, the North-South and West-East transport corridors, entries to the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, and the Suez Canal.The commission mentioned by Putin would help ensure access of BRICS' 11 nations to new logistics routes, as per Professor Alexis Habiyaremye, senior researcher with DSI/NRF, South African research chair in industrial development at the University of Johannesburg.Per the professor, countries that are mainly interested in such transport corridors are primarily Russia, Iran, and China. He explained that apart from ensuring access to open seas, the countries are looking to find alternative solutions to "choke holds," like the Strait of Singapore, the Strait of Malacca, the Suez Canal, the Bosphorus, and the Strait of Hormuz.The other important project is the North-South Corridor linking the west and north to Russia to the Persian Gulf, according to Habiyaremye. When it comes to the Northern Sea Route (NSR), it is critical for Russia, as it will help it avoid a potential sea blockade by Western states amid ongoing sanctions, he believes. Likewise, the Suez Canal and the Red Sea would be located within the jurisdiction of Russia's BRICS partners after the inclusion of both Saudi Arabia and Egypt, he remarked. Apparently, the BRICS partnership will also help solve controversies emerging over the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, giving the group diplomatic leverage.

