International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/kremlin-calls-absolute-lie-wests-allegations-regarding-death-of-prigozhin-1112880347.html
Kremlin Calls Absolute Lie West's Allegations Regarding Death of Prigozhin
Kremlin Calls Absolute Lie West's Allegations Regarding Death of Prigozhin
There are many speculations in Western states regarding a crash of a plane said to be carrying Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, all this is an absolute lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2023-08-25T10:39+0000
2023-08-25T10:39+0000
russia
vladimir putin
moscow
russia
west
kremlin
embraer
plane crash
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_661:0:4302:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b0e85094571f3ff63efec4afba3008.jpg
There are many speculations in Western states regarding a crash of a plane said to be carrying Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, all this is an absolute lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held any meetings with Prigozhin recently, the official said, adding that he is not aware yet if Putin will go to Prigozhin’s funeral, as the president has a tight schedule in general. When asked about the investigation, the official said that there are still few facts, noting that more details will have to be clarified in the course of the probe. The official results of the investigation into the plane crash will be published, Peskov said.The Wagner Group does not exist de jure as a structure, so it is hard to say what its future will be, Peskov said on Friday."Let us not forget that there is no such structure, there is no Wagner PMC de jure. There is, indeed, the Wagner group, as the president has repeatedly said, which has made a great contribution to the special military operation... As for the future [of the Wagner group], I cannot tell you anything right now, I do not know," Peskov told a briefing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230823/wagner-chief-prigozhin-was-aboard-crashed-private-jet-1112830074.html
moscow
russia
west
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/11/1112666454_1116:0:3847:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da47204dc0f0f9441d1f9a2a4d3fcc15.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
speculations in western states, crash of a plane, agner group private military company, yevgeny prigozhin
speculations in western states, crash of a plane, agner group private military company, yevgeny prigozhin

Kremlin Calls Absolute Lie West's Allegations Regarding Death of Prigozhin

10:39 GMT 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.
A view of the Kremlin with Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Wednesday, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that the Embraer Legacy private plane en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed in the Tver Region, killing all 10 people aboard. Federal Air Transport Agency Rosaviatsia said that Prigozhin was in the plane. An investigation into the accident is underway.
There are many speculations in Western states regarding a crash of a plane said to be carrying Wagner Group private military company (PMC) leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, all this is an absolute lie, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"Now, of course, there is a lot of speculation around this catastrophe and around the tragic death of the passengers of the plane, including Yevgeny Prigozhin. Of course, in the West, all these speculations are served from a certain angle. All this is an absolute lie," Peskov told reporters, commenting on the numerous statements by Western officials claiming that Prigozhin was killed at the instructions of the Kremlin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has not held any meetings with Prigozhin recently, the official said, adding that he is not aware yet if Putin will go to Prigozhin’s funeral, as the president has a tight schedule in general.
When asked about the investigation, the official said that there are still few facts, noting that more details will have to be clarified in the course of the probe.
The official results of the investigation into the plane crash will be published, Peskov said.
Police officers at the crash site of an Embraer Legacy private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Bologovsky District, Tver Region. The list of passengers includes the name and surname of Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group. According to preliminary data, all people on board died. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2023
Russia
Wagner Chief Prigozhin Was Aboard Crashed Private Jet
23 August, 20:05 GMT
The Wagner Group does not exist de jure as a structure, so it is hard to say what its future will be, Peskov said on Friday.
"Let us not forget that there is no such structure, there is no Wagner PMC de jure. There is, indeed, the Wagner group, as the president has repeatedly said, which has made a great contribution to the special military operation... As for the future [of the Wagner group], I cannot tell you anything right now, I do not know," Peskov told a briefing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала