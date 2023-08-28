https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/biden-too-old-to-serve-second-term--poll-1112941500.html
Biden Too Old to Serve Second Term – Poll
US voters have repeatedly remained downbeat about Joe Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election
At least 77% of respondents believe Joe Biden is too old to serve as the US president in a second term, a new poll has revealed.According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, 89% of Republicans insist Biden won’t be effective for four more years due to his age, a view that is shared by 69% of Democrats.Meanwhile, 26% of GOP respondents referenced POTUS’ age, while 15% more used the words “slow”, “confused” or “potato” when referring to Biden. The US president’s age was also mentioned by 28% of Democratic voters, who referred to Biden as “president,” “leader,” “strong” or “capable.” However, one respondent dubbed Biden “senile.”The margin of error for all 1,165 respondents in the poll, which was conducted on August 10-14, is plus or minus 3.8%.The poll followed the publication of several similar surveys, which reflected US voters’ doubts related to Biden's physical and mental ability to perform his duties.A week ago, the Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey indicated that a large majority of Democrats had admitted to being worried about the 46th US president’s ability to discharge his duties in office given his age.The research revealed that 75% of Biden voters were "concerned" to some degree by the fact that he was 80.In February, US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on POTUS’ mental health after a physical examination found him "fit for duty."The congressman also pointed out that the document made no mention of Biden taking a cognitive test amid his "deteriorating mental health."Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He became the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing a second term as the US president.
US voters have repeatedly remained downbeat about Joe Biden's physical and mental competence to perform his duties, especially in light of next year's presidential election.
At least 77% of respondents believe Joe Biden is too old to serve as the US president in a second term, a new poll has revealed.
According to the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey, 89% of Republicans insist Biden won’t be effective for four more years due to his age, a view that is shared by 69% of Democrats.
Meanwhile, 26% of GOP respondents referenced POTUS’ age, while 15% more used the words “slow”, “confused” or “potato” when referring to Biden. The US president’s age
was also mentioned by 28% of Democratic voters, who referred to Biden as “president,” “leader,” “strong” or “capable.” However, one respondent dubbed Biden “senile.”
The margin of error for all 1,165 respondents in the poll, which was conducted on August 10-14, is plus or minus 3.8%.
The poll followed the publication of several similar surveys, which reflected US voters’ doubts related to Biden's physical and mental ability
to perform his duties.
A week ago, the Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey indicated that a large majority of Democrats had admitted to being worried about the 46th US president’s ability to discharge his duties in office given his age.
The research revealed that 75% of Biden voters were "concerned" to some degree by the fact that he was 80.
This was preceded by an NBC News survey showing that at least 68% of respondents are concerned that Biden does not possess the “necessary” mental and physical health to serve as the US president, with 55% percent saying they have “major” concerns.
In February, US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson accused the US administration of concealing reports on POTUS’ mental health after a physical examination found him "fit for duty."
"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told reporters. He argued that the physical exam report "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth."
The congressman also pointed out that the document made no mention of Biden taking a cognitive test amid his "deteriorating mental health."
Biden turned 80 in November 2022. He became the oldest president
to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he seeks reelection in 2024 and wins the race, he will turn 86 before completing a second term as the US president.