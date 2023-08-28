https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/passage-of-ship-along-grain-corridor-unrelated-to-talks-with-russia---kremlin-1112945559.html

Passage of Ship Along ‘Grain Corridor’ Unrelated to Talks With Russia - Kremlin

The passage of the second ship along the ‘grain corridor’ is unrelated to talks with Russia on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Ukrainian media has reported that the second ship which was docked in Odessa since February 2022 left Ukraine and is on the way to Bulgaria. "No, this has nothing to do with the prospects for resuming the grain deal. The prospects for the resumption of the grain deal directly depend on the substantive fulfillment … of those promises and those obligations that were made towards the Russian side. This means the implementation of the deal in its Russian part, this is a completely different substance, and here our military department, of course, carries out the necessary monitoring [of the movement of ships]," Peskov told reporters.

