Passage of Ship Along ‘Grain Corridor’ Unrelated to Talks With Russia - Kremlin
The passage of the second ship along the ‘grain corridor’ is unrelated to talks with Russia on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
dmitry peskov
russia
ukraine
black sea grain deal
grain supply
grain exports
kremlin
Ukrainian media has reported that the second ship which was docked in Odessa since February 2022 left Ukraine and is on the way to Bulgaria. "No, this has nothing to do with the prospects for resuming the grain deal. The prospects for the resumption of the grain deal directly depend on the substantive fulfillment … of those promises and those obligations that were made towards the Russian side. This means the implementation of the deal in its Russian part, this is a completely different substance, and here our military department, of course, carries out the necessary monitoring [of the movement of ships]," Peskov told reporters.
12:56 GMT 28.08.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim DurnevThe first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said
The first commercial vessel that left Ukraine under the Black Sea grain deal was inspected in Istanbul on Wednesday and cleared to proceed to Lebanon, the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) said - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Durnev
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The passage of the second ship along the ‘grain corridor’ is unrelated to talks with Russia on the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Ukrainian media has reported that the second ship which was docked in Odessa since February 2022 left Ukraine and is on the way to Bulgaria.
"No, this has nothing to do with the prospects for resuming the grain deal. The prospects for the resumption of the grain deal directly depend on the substantive fulfillment … of those promises and those obligations that were made towards the Russian side. This means the implementation of the deal in its Russian part, this is a completely different substance, and here our military department, of course, carries out the necessary monitoring [of the movement of ships]," Peskov told reporters.
In July 2022, Russia, Ukraine, Turkiye, and the United Nations reached an agreement that established a humanitarian corridor for vessels to export food and fertilizers. However, while Moscow has been performing its part of the deal, obligations to lift sanctions on Russian ships engaged in grain and fertilizer exports were not fulfilled.

