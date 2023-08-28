https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/republican-congress-leader-slams-bidens-culture-of-corruption-1112939991.html

Republican Congress Leader Slams Biden's 'Culture of Corruption'

The Biden family's network of foreign clients — at first dismissed by the mainstream media as a "conspiracy theory" during the 2020 election campaign — is gradually coming to light. But will the US President face impeachment?

Republican Congress leader Kevin McCarthy has condemned the "culture of corruption" shot through President Joe Biden's family.In a TV news interview on Sunday, the House of Representatives speaker laid into the Democrat chief over the long list of revelations about how his son Hunter's foreign business dealings — including alleged influence-peddling — linked back to the former senator and vice-president.The Republican pointed out that Biden's repeated claim that he had no involvement or even knowledge of his son's business dealings was now exposed as a lie.The extensive network of graft uncovered so far implicates most of the Biden family, the Republican stressed.The Republican also slammed the Biden administration and the federal agencies under its control for letting Hunter Biden escape a series of indictable charges. "The special prosecutor David Weiss, actually let the statute of limitations run out on Hunter Biden's taxes. We found that the FBI actually informed Hunter Biden and the inaugural committee prior to our ability to go and interview him," McCarthy said. "We also have a DOJ that gave us tried to give a sweetheart deal to Hunter Biden, and the judge said no." The Congress leader reiterated his threat to begin impeachment proceedings against Biden. "If you look at all the information we've been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy stressed. "That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need.""We have an attorney general that could have lied to the American public... now named a special prosecutor," along with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistle-blowers who "have come forward that show that there's two forms of justice when it comes to America," he added.

