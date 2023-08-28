https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/republican-congress-leader-slams-bidens-culture-of-corruption-1112939991.html
Republican Congress Leader Slams Biden's 'Culture of Corruption'
The Biden family's network of foreign clients — at first dismissed by the mainstream media as a "conspiracy theory" during the 2020 election campaign — is gradually coming to light. But will the US President face impeachment?
Republican Congress leader Kevin McCarthy
has condemned the "culture of corruption" shot through President Joe Biden's family.
In a TV news interview on Sunday, the House of Representatives speaker laid into the Democrat chief over the long list of revelations about how his son Hunter's foreign business dealings — including alleged influence-peddling — linked back to the former senator and vice-president.
"It looks like a culture of corruption that's been happening within the entire Biden family," McCarthy charged. "The American public deserves an answer. Who's lying? What information went on? Who paid and what foreign governments?"
The Republican pointed out that Biden's repeated claim that he had no involvement or even knowledge of his son's business dealings was now exposed as a lie.
"Only because Republicans took the majority have we found out what President Biden told us when he was running for office is not true," McCarthy said. "We've now found out that not only did he call in to the meetings, he went to dinner. And after the dinner, Hunter Biden got a new Porsche that there was $3.5 million transferred."
The extensive network of graft uncovered so far implicates most of the Biden family, the Republican stressed.
"We now found out as he was a sitting vice president, the family created 20 shell companies," McCarthy noted. "They received 16 or 17 payments from Romania while he was vice president. We now found that the money would flow to nine family members."
The Republican also slammed the Biden administration and the federal agencies under its control for letting Hunter Biden escape a series of indictable charges.
"The special prosecutor David Weiss, actually let the statute of limitations run out on Hunter Biden's taxes. We found that the FBI actually informed Hunter Biden and the inaugural committee prior to our ability to go and interview him," McCarthy said. "We also have a DOJ that gave us tried to give a sweetheart deal
to Hunter Biden, and the judge said no."
The Congress leader reiterated his threat to begin impeachment
proceedings against Biden.
"If you look at all the information we've been able to gather so far, it is a natural step forward that you would have to go to an impeachment inquiry," McCarthy stressed. "That provides Congress the apex of legal power to get all the information they need."
"We have an attorney general that could have lied to the American public... now named a special prosecutor," along with Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistle-blowers who "have come forward that show that there's two forms of justice when it comes to America," he added.