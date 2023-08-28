International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Air Defense Downs Two Ukrainian Drones, Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea
Russian Air Defense Downs Two Ukrainian Drones, Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea
Russia’s air defense systems downed two Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the Defense Ministry stated. Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said that two reconnaissance drones have been destroyed in the region.
"Today, at around 10.30 [07:30 am GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type UAVs on facilities in the territory of Russian have been thwarted. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by deployed air defense over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry reported.In addition, Russian air defense destroyed a Ukrainian missile off the Crimean coast, the ministry stated.
Russian Air Defense Downs Two Ukrainian Drones, Destroys Ukrainian Missile Over Crimea

09:47 GMT 28.08.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s air defense systems downed two Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the Defense Ministry stated. Earlier in the day, Crimean head Sergey Aksyonov said that two reconnaissance drones have been destroyed in the region.
"Today, at around 10.30 [07:30 am GMT], another attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack by two aircraft-type UAVs on facilities in the territory of Russian have been thwarted. Two unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by deployed air defense over the territory of the Republic of Crimea," the ministry reported.
In addition, Russian air defense destroyed a Ukrainian missile off the Crimean coast, the ministry stated.

"Today, at around 11.30 [08:30 am GMT], another Kiev regime's attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the Russian territory has been thwarted. A Ukrainian cruise missile was destroyed in the air over the Black Sea off the coast of the Republic of Crimea by air defense forces," the ministry said.

