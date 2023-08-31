https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russia-unveils-innovative-mobile-bunker-equipped-with-sled-like-skis-for-special-op-zone--1113014659.html
Russian experts have unveiled an innovative version of a mobile shelter-bunker equipped with special "skis" for seamless movement on both land and snow terrains, Alexey Devyatilov, the CEO of the developer company "Dorgeotech" told Russian media.
Moscow has unveiled a new bunker with a difference - it has "skis"!According to the CEO, the product was created based on feedback from Russian military personnel engaged in the special military operation.Devyatilov mentioned that there were ongoing efforts to incorporate those bunkers into the defense procurement program for the protection of Russian military personnel.The CEO noted that numerous discussions were currently taking place. Devyatilov highlighted that in the future, the products would be assessed by the state commission with the intention to utilize them in the special military operation zone.The CEO of Dorgeotech stressed that mobile bunkers are undergoing continuous enhancements to improve user comfort by incorporating features such as folding shelves, hooks, and hangers. Additionally, he highlighted that attachments had been introduced for hanging ropes to facilitate clothes drying. Devyatilov pointed out that all these details held great importance for the servicemen who operated constantly within the special operation zone.The mobile shelter can accommodate 18 people for short stays and 9 people for longer stays. The bunker weighs 1.8 tons, has a diameter of 2 to 2.2 meters and a length of 4.5 meters. It can be heated by a stove and is capable of protecting military personnel from the impact of grenades and shrapnel.
Russia Unveils Innovative Mobile Bunker Equipped With Sled-Like ‘Skis’ for Special Op Zone
The mobile shelter-bunker has special "skis" for seamless movement on both land and snow terrains, Alexey Devyatilov, the CEO of the developer company Dorgeotech told Russian media.
Moscow has unveiled a new bunker with a difference - it has "skis"!
"Our specialists have developed an innovation – a mobile bunker on 'skis' made of a rounded metal profile with curves similar to those found on sleds. This bunker, equipped with these devices, has exceptional stability. The 'skis' are also designed to facilitate the movement of the fortifications on the ground, allowing them to be dragged rather than loaded onto a transport vehicle. There is no need for a crane or additional machinery to transport the unit, a quad bike will do. The bunker on 'skis' is also designed for winter operations, but we plan to make the 'skis' wider for winter use," Devyatilov said.
According to the CEO, the product was created based on feedback from Russian military personnel engaged in the special military operation
"Imagine a scenario where a bunker at the front line needs to be moved several hundred meters. Now, troops can simply hook onto the bunker with a winch and then easily and quickly move it a short distance. All these innovations were made in response to the wishes and requests of our servicemen participating in combat operations," the specialist said.
Devyatilov mentioned that there were ongoing efforts to incorporate those bunkers into the defense procurement program for the protection of Russian military personnel.
The CEO noted that numerous discussions were currently taking place. Devyatilov highlighted that in the future, the products would be assessed by the state commission with the intention to utilize them in the special military operation zone.
The CEO of Dorgeotech stressed that mobile bunkers are undergoing continuous enhancements to improve user comfort by incorporating features such as folding shelves, hooks, and hangers. Additionally, he highlighted that attachments had been introduced for hanging ropes to facilitate clothes drying. Devyatilov pointed out that all these details held great importance for the servicemen who operated constantly within the special operation zone.
The mobile shelter can accommodate 18 people for short stays and 9 people for longer stays. The bunker weighs 1.8 tons, has a diameter of 2 to 2.2 meters and a length of 4.5 meters. It can be heated by a stove and is capable of protecting military personnel
from the impact of grenades and shrapnel.