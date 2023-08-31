https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/russia-unveils-innovative-mobile-bunker-equipped-with-sled-like-skis-for-special-op-zone--1113014659.html

Russia Unveils Innovative Mobile Bunker Equipped With Sled-Like ‘Skis’ for Special Op Zone

Russian experts have unveiled an innovative version of a mobile shelter-bunker equipped with special "skis" for seamless movement on both land and snow terrains, Alexey Devyatilov, the CEO of the developer company "Dorgeotech" told Russian media.

Moscow has unveiled a new bunker with a difference - it has "skis"!According to the CEO, the product was created based on feedback from Russian military personnel engaged in the special military operation.Devyatilov mentioned that there were ongoing efforts to incorporate those bunkers into the defense procurement program for the protection of Russian military personnel.The CEO noted that numerous discussions were currently taking place. Devyatilov highlighted that in the future, the products would be assessed by the state commission with the intention to utilize them in the special military operation zone.The CEO of Dorgeotech stressed that mobile bunkers are undergoing continuous enhancements to improve user comfort by incorporating features such as folding shelves, hooks, and hangers. Additionally, he highlighted that attachments had been introduced for hanging ropes to facilitate clothes drying. Devyatilov pointed out that all these details held great importance for the servicemen who operated constantly within the special operation zone.The mobile shelter can accommodate 18 people for short stays and 9 people for longer stays. The bunker weighs 1.8 tons, has a diameter of 2 to 2.2 meters and a length of 4.5 meters. It can be heated by a stove and is capable of protecting military personnel from the impact of grenades and shrapnel.

