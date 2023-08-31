https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/uk-defense-ministry-faces-funding-shortfall-due-to-inexperienced-new-chief-warns-general-1113019773.html

UK Defense Ministry Faces Funding Shortfall Due to Inexperienced New Chief, Warns General

The UK's Defense Ministry (MoD) may struggle to secure the resources it needs due to the limited defense expertise of its newly appointed chief, Grant Shapps, former Chief of the British General Staff and member of the House of Lords, General Richard Dannatt, said.

Earlier, the UK's Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, resigned from his post after four years in office. He was replaced by Grant Shapps, who previously headed the UK's Department of Energy. This follows media reports that the UK's parliamentary defense committee criticized the country's military procurement system in July. In its report, MPs said that the MoD needed to "get its house in order" if it wanted to secure more funding from the Treasury to improve the UK's military capabilities and make the necessary reforms to the system. Shapps, who has been appointed to replace Wallace, previously headed the UK's Department of Energy and, before the department's reorganization, was Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He also served briefly as Home Secretary in the government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Prior to these roles, Shapps served for three years as Transport Secretary in Boris Johnson's government. In 2015, he served as deputy head of the Department for International Development, which was later merged with the UK's Foreign Office.

