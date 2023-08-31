https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/uk-defense-ministry-faces-funding-shortfall-due-to-inexperienced-new-chief-warns-general-1113019773.html
UK Defense Ministry Faces Funding Shortfall Due to Inexperienced New Chief, Warns General
UK Defense Ministry Faces Funding Shortfall Due to Inexperienced New Chief, Warns General
The UK's Defense Ministry (MoD) may struggle to secure the resources it needs due to the limited defense expertise of its newly appointed chief, Grant Shapps, former Chief of the British General Staff and member of the House of Lords, General Richard Dannatt, said.
2023-08-31T13:30+0000
2023-08-31T13:30+0000
2023-08-31T13:30+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
grant shapps
ben wallace
richard dannatt
house of lords
department of energy (doe)
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_f459ba75d0f973ea32fed03d06cfd403.jpg
Earlier, the UK's Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, resigned from his post after four years in office. He was replaced by Grant Shapps, who previously headed the UK's Department of Energy. This follows media reports that the UK's parliamentary defense committee criticized the country's military procurement system in July. In its report, MPs said that the MoD needed to "get its house in order" if it wanted to secure more funding from the Treasury to improve the UK's military capabilities and make the necessary reforms to the system. Shapps, who has been appointed to replace Wallace, previously headed the UK's Department of Energy and, before the department's reorganization, was Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy. He also served briefly as Home Secretary in the government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Prior to these roles, Shapps served for three years as Transport Secretary in Boris Johnson's government. In 2015, he served as deputy head of the Department for International Development, which was later merged with the UK's Foreign Office.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/uk-eyeing-use-of-ukrainian-puppets-to-secure-global-wins-amid-mi6-sabotage-reports---zakharova-1112720584.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/how-uk-is-complicit-in-ukraines-war-crimes-against-children-1112047482.html
united kingdom (uk)
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107939/66/1079396639_106:0:1813:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2735d83f91bd63bbf624d2052a273aad.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
uk, uk defense, uk army, ben wallace, british army, poverty in uk
uk, uk defense, uk army, ben wallace, british army, poverty in uk
UK Defense Ministry Faces Funding Shortfall Due to Inexperienced New Chief, Warns General
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The UK's Defense Ministry (MoD) may struggle to secure the resources it needs due to the limited defense expertise of its newly appointed chief, Grant Shapps, former Chief of the British General Staff and member of the House of Lords, General Richard Dannatt, said.
Earlier, the UK's Defense Minister, Ben Wallace, resigned from his post
after four years in office. He was replaced by Grant Shapps, who previously headed the UK's Department of Energy.
"We now have a new defense secretary who knows very little about defense, and it's a complex portfolio, so he's going to have to spend a lot of time getting up to speed. ... I think there's a danger that debates about defense resources will stagnate, at least until Grant Shapps gets a grip on the situation," Dannatt explained on British television.
This follows media reports that the UK's parliamentary defense committee criticized the country's military procurement system in July
. In its report, MPs said that the MoD needed to "get its house in order" if it wanted to secure more funding from the Treasury to improve the UK's military capabilities and make the necessary reforms to the system.
Shapps, who has been appointed to replace Wallace, previously headed the UK's Department of Energy and, before the department's reorganization, was Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
He also served briefly as Home Secretary in the government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss. Prior to these roles, Shapps served for three years as Transport Secretary in Boris Johnson's government. In 2015, he served as deputy head of the Department for International Development, which was later merged with the UK's Foreign Office.