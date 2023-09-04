https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/production-of-kamikaze-drones-launched-in-russias-kamchatka-region-1113100005.html

Production of Kamikaze Drones Launched In Russia's Kamchatka Region

Production of Kamikaze Drones Launched In Russia's Kamchatka Region

Production of kamikaze drones for the needs of the special military operation has started in Kamchatka, said the head of the region Vladimir Solodov in his telegram channel.

Production of kamikaze drones to cater to the needs of the special military operation has started in Kamchatka, the region's head, Vladimir Solodov, said on his Telegram account. He added that the regional government will still have to provide a number of Kamchatka manufacturers, operators, and training for units of the Russian Armed Forces, which are based in Kamchatka, to operate and service drones."We have such an opportunity thanks to the fact that the project has received support under the Territory of Advanced Development 'Patriotic'," Solodov added.

