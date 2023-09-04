https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/production-of-kamikaze-drones-launched-in-russias-kamchatka-region-1113100005.html
Production of Kamikaze Drones Launched In Russia's Kamchatka Region
Production of kamikaze drones for the needs of the special military operation has started in Kamchatka, said the head of the region Vladimir Solodov in his telegram channel.
Production of kamikaze drones to cater to the needs of the special military operation has started in Kamchatka, the region's head, Vladimir Solodov, said on his Telegram account. He added that the regional government will still have to provide a number of Kamchatka manufacturers, operators, and training for units of the Russian Armed Forces, which are based in Kamchatka, to operate and service drones."We have such an opportunity thanks to the fact that the project has received support under the Territory of Advanced Development 'Patriotic'," Solodov added.
The Russian Armed Forces have mastered the use of kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) during the special military operation to achieve specific objectives without endangering military personnel.
Production of kamikaze drones to cater to the needs of the special military operation has started in Kamchatka, the region's head, Vladimir Solodov, said on his Telegram account.
"The production of kamikaze drones has been launched in the Kamchatka region - they will be sent to our fighters in the special military operation zone. The first batch - 80 drones - is already ready for delivery. Soldiers of the 40th marine brigade, soldiers of the 110th and 164th brigades will receive the equipment," Solodov wrote.
He added that the regional government will still have to provide a number of Kamchatka manufacturers, operators, and training for units of the Russian Armed Forces, which are based in Kamchatka, to operate and service drones
"We have such an opportunity thanks to the fact that the project has received support under the Territory of Advanced Development 'Patriotic'," Solodov added.