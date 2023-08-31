https://sputnikglobe.com/20230831/un-proposals-on-grain-deal-have-no-guarantees-for-russia---lavrov-1113024927.html

UN Proposals on Grain Deal Have No Guarantees for Russia - Lavrov

The proposals made by the United Nations regarding the resumption of the Black Sea Grain Initiative lack guarantees when it comes to Russia’s concerns, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Moscow on Thursday. The Russian minister mentioned that Moscow “appreciates” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ efforts to renew the grain deal. Lavrov: Situation After Grain Deal Termination Exaggerated by Foreign MediaThe situation after the termination of the grain deal is blown out of proportion by foreign media, there is no rise of food prices, the minister stressed.Situation in Ukraine, Zelensky's Peace Plan Discussed - LavrovLavrov stated that he explained the unacceptability of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's peace plan for Moscow to his Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.Fidan: Preparations for Putin, Erdogan Meeting in Sochi DiscussedThe Turkish diplomat stated that he discussed with the Russian counterpart the preparations for the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.The presidents are expected to discuss the grain deal in detail at the upcoming talks, the minister added.

