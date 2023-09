https://sputnikglobe.com/20230904/russian-aerospace-forces-shoot-down-ukrainian-mi-8-helicopter-1113113239.html

Russian Aerospace Forces Shoot Down Ukrainian Mi-8 Helicopter

Russian armed forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter, 24 drones and three HIMARS MLRS shells over the past 24 hours, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry stated on Monday.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down an Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlement of Brusovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Air defenses intercepted three rockets of the HIMARS MLRS," the report said.In addition, 24 Ukrainian drones were destroyed and suppressed by means of electronic warfare in the Lugansk People's Republic, Donetsk People's Republic, as well as the Zaporozhye and Kharkov regions.Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, the Kiev regime has lost a total of 467 jets, 248 helicopters, 6,376 unmanned aerial vehicles, 435 anti-aircraft missile systems, 11,643 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,147 multiple rocket launchers, 6,214 field artillery and mortar units, and 12,694 units of special military vehicles, according to the ministry's information.

