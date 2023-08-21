https://sputnikglobe.com/20230821/intense-battles-raging-near-sinkovka-village-outside-kharkov--reports-1112755029.html

Intense Battles Raging near Sinkovka Village Outside Kharkov – Reports

Military operations are underway near the village of Sinkovka, located near Kupyansk in the Kharkov region. Ukrainian forces have reportedly vacated the settlement, as reported by the regional head Vitaliy Ganchev.

"We are receiving information that Russian forces are decisively pushing back the adversary in the vicinity of Kupyansk. Particularly vigorous actions are currently unfolding in the area surrounding Sinkovka village. At this moment, we can confirm the absence of Ukrainian armed forces personnel within the settlement," stated Ganchev.

