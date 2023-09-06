International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/us-seeks-to-establish-global-biological-control---russian-defense-ministry-1113153442.html
US Seeks to Establish Global Biological Control - Russian Defense Ministry
US Seeks to Establish Global Biological Control - Russian Defense Ministry
The United States seeks to establish global control over biological situation in the world and is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to achieve this goal, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, stated.
2023-09-06T16:40+0000
2023-09-06T16:43+0000
pentagon
radiation, chemical, and biological defense troops
anatoly kirillov
russia
ukrainian crisis
russian defense ministry
world
bioweapon
biological warfare
biological weapon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106805/10/1068051008_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_9e0c0d8e2ff147a3637ac76256f25f19.jpg
Russia has documented evidence that the US State Department has been participating in the implementation of the Biosecurity Enhancement Program since 2016, Kirillov told the briefing. According to the general, the data shows that Washington has been actively taking part in bioresearch in other countries, striving to use third-party performers to conceal the customers and goals of the ongoing research.The US is especially interested in conducting biological research in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, while Ukraine has been designated as a separate region for bioprograms, Kirillov stressed."Thus, Washington is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to establish US global biological control," the official emphasized.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230506/west-could-use-ukrainian-labs-to-cover-up-bioweapons-development---investigative-committee-1110139161.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106805/10/1068051008_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4b83155c6aef0236c5953003441ad7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us defense department, ukrainian biolab, us biolabs in ukraine, us biological weapons program, us biological weapons program, u.s. biological weapons program, biological threat reduction program locations, russia special military operation, russia-nato showdown, biological warfare, russian defense ministry, ukrainian labs, artificial diseases, us bio-research, american bioweapon, american biolabs, biowarfare, bioterrorism, biological threat, artificial infection, bioprogram, bioresearch
us defense department, ukrainian biolab, us biolabs in ukraine, us biological weapons program, us biological weapons program, u.s. biological weapons program, biological threat reduction program locations, russia special military operation, russia-nato showdown, biological warfare, russian defense ministry, ukrainian labs, artificial diseases, us bio-research, american bioweapon, american biolabs, biowarfare, bioterrorism, biological threat, artificial infection, bioprogram, bioresearch

US Seeks to Establish Global Biological Control - Russian Defense Ministry

16:40 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 06.09.2023)
© AP Photo / Damian DovarganesA research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo
A research assistant carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label, file photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
© AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The United States is looking to establish worldwide dominance over biological situations and is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to achieve this goal, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, stated.
Russia has documented evidence that the US State Department has been participating in the implementation of the Biosecurity Enhancement Program since 2016, Kirillov told the briefing.
According to the general, the data shows that Washington has been actively taking part in bioresearch in other countries, striving to use third-party performers to conceal the customers and goals of the ongoing research.
Biohazard , - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.05.2023
World
West Could Use Ukrainian Labs to Cover Up Bioweapons Development - Investigative Committee
6 May, 11:48 GMT
The US is especially interested in conducting biological research in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, while Ukraine has been designated as a separate region for bioprograms, Kirillov stressed.
"Thus, Washington is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to establish US global biological control," the official emphasized.

"The scale of military-biological activities and the extensive cooperation between performers is confirmed not only by the documents received but also by statements of the US politicians," he added.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала