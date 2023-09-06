https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/us-seeks-to-establish-global-biological-control---russian-defense-ministry-1113153442.html
US Seeks to Establish Global Biological Control - Russian Defense Ministry
The United States seeks to establish global control over biological situation in the world and is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to achieve this goal, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, stated.
Russia has documented evidence that the US State Department has been participating in the implementation of the Biosecurity Enhancement Program since 2016, Kirillov told the briefing. According to the general, the data shows that Washington has been actively taking part in bioresearch in other countries, striving to use third-party performers to conceal the customers and goals of the ongoing research.The US is especially interested in conducting biological research in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, while Ukraine has been designated as a separate region for bioprograms, Kirillov stressed."Thus, Washington is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to establish US global biological control," the official emphasized.
16:40 GMT 06.09.2023 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 06.09.2023)
The United States is looking to establish worldwide dominance over biological situations and is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to achieve this goal, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces, stated.
Russia has documented evidence that the US State Department has been participating in the implementation of the Biosecurity Enhancement Program
since 2016, Kirillov told the briefing.
According to the general, the data shows that Washington
has been actively taking part in bioresearch in other countries, striving to use third-party performers to conceal the customers and goals of the ongoing research
.
The US is especially interested in conducting biological research
in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa, while Ukraine
has been designated as a separate region for bioprograms, Kirillov stressed.
"Thus, Washington is making administrative, financial and diplomatic efforts to establish US global biological control," the official emphasized.
"The scale of military-biological activities and the extensive cooperation between performers is confirmed not only by the documents received but also by statements of the US politicians," he added.