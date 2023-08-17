https://sputnikglobe.com/20230817/pentagon-bio-research-in-ukraine-should-be-assessed-by-relevant-intl-bodies---russian-embassy-1112683383.html

Pentagon Bio-Research in Ukraine Should be Assessed by Relevant Int'l Bodies - Russian Embassy

The bio-research activity launched by the US Defense Department in Ukraine requires an appropriate legal assessment, including from relevant international bodies, the Russian Embassy in the United States said on Thursday.

"Of particular concern is the activity deployed by the Pentagon in Ukraine. The United States has involved dozens of state institutions and private companies of the country in its projects," the embassy stressed. The international community continues to raise questions about the uncontrolled dual-use research under the auspices of the US Defense Department and Russia has repeatedly pointed to "gross violations" by the United States of its obligations under the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. "Washington ignores the claims, justifying itself with a certain humanitarian component of its programs," the diplomats noted. "We emphasize that there is no question about any good goals of the projects of the US Defense Department. Evidence of US work with potential agents of biological weapons is available and they are far from isolated as well as evidence of attempts to deliberately enhance the properties of pathogens of economically significant infections." Under the guise of monitoring disease, the United States has scattered brazenly and with impunity illegal laboratories around the world, the embassy highlighted. The statement emphasized that such institutions have been densely built up close to Russia's borders. The facts published by the Russian Ministry of Defense about the United States' illegal military-biological activities should make one think again about Washington's true objectives, the statement said.

