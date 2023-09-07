International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/another-provocation-to-spoil-relations-zakharova-on-pro-russian-bloggers-detention-1113182947.html
Another Provocation to Spoil Relations: Zakharova on Pro-Russian Blogger's Detention
Another Provocation to Spoil Relations: Zakharova on Pro-Russian Blogger's Detention
The detention of pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan in the Armenian city of Goris was another provocation by the West ahead of the Russia-Armenia media forum in Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel.
2023-09-07T17:28+0000
2023-09-07T17:28+0000
world
maria zakharova
armenia
russia
russian foreign ministry
yerevan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103646/59/1036465948_0:265:2698:1783_1920x0_80_0_0_ad7745cac210d12ce3d36ebae47599e5.jpg
Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said on Thursday that pro-Russian blogger Badalyan has gone missing in Armenia. At the same time, Sputnik Armenia reported that the blogger was detained in the town of Goris together with the agency's columnist Ashot Gevorgyan at the Investigative Committee. The reason for the detention has not been reported yet. "Obviously, the forces which strive to spoil the bilateral relations have recently intensified their activities. I refuse to accept that the government, which came under the slogan 'freedom of speech is everyone's absolute right,' will order persecution of journalists and block the dissemination of information," Zakharova emphasized. The official referred to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that "the right to expression of opinion is seriously protected in Armenia."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230906/how-the-west-drags-armenia-to-its-side-amid-nato-proxy-war-in-ukraine-1113160287.html
armenia
russia
yerevan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/103646/59/1036465948_0:12:2698:2036_1920x0_80_0_0_e3a3c74f3aa4e08fc97923e6f257c1aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
freedom of speech, freedom of press, detention of blogger, blogger detention, blogger under arrest, discrimination against russian media, russian media, sputnik correspondent, sputnik reporter, detention, arrest, russia-armenia relations, armenia-russia relations
freedom of speech, freedom of press, detention of blogger, blogger detention, blogger under arrest, discrimination against russian media, russian media, sputnik correspondent, sputnik reporter, detention, arrest, russia-armenia relations, armenia-russia relations

Another Provocation to Spoil Relations: Zakharova on Pro-Russian Blogger's Detention

17:28 GMT 07.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing on the current foreign policy issues
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing on the current foreign policy issues - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2023
© Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The detention of pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan in the Armenian city of Goris was another provocation by the West ahead of the Russia-Armenia media forum in Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel.
Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said on Thursday that pro-Russian blogger Badalyan has gone missing in Armenia. At the same time, Sputnik Armenia reported that the blogger was detained in the town of Goris together with the agency's columnist Ashot Gevorgyan at the Investigative Committee. The reason for the detention has not been reported yet.

"I don't rule out that this is another provocation related to the Russia-Armenia media forum in Yerevan. It could be a provocation organized by those who are hell-bent on spoiling the bilateral relations between the two counties, which is heavily funded by the West," the spokeswoman stressed.

Opening ceremony of joint Armenia - NATO's Partnership for Peace manuevers in Yerevan, Armenia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Analysis
How the West Drags Armenia to Its Side Amid NATO Proxy War in Ukraine
Yesterday, 19:55 GMT
"Obviously, the forces which strive to spoil the bilateral relations have recently intensified their activities. I refuse to accept that the government, which came under the slogan 'freedom of speech is everyone's absolute right,' will order persecution of journalists and block the dissemination of information," Zakharova emphasized.
The official referred to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that "the right to expression of opinion is seriously protected in Armenia."
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала