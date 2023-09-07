https://sputnikglobe.com/20230907/another-provocation-to-spoil-relations-zakharova-on-pro-russian-bloggers-detention-1113182947.html

Another Provocation to Spoil Relations: Zakharova on Pro-Russian Blogger's Detention

The detention of pro-Russian blogger Mikael Badalyan in the Armenian city of Goris was another provocation by the West ahead of the Russia-Armenia media forum in Yerevan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on her Telegram channel.

Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Yevgeny Primakov said on Thursday that pro-Russian blogger Badalyan has gone missing in Armenia. At the same time, Sputnik Armenia reported that the blogger was detained in the town of Goris together with the agency's columnist Ashot Gevorgyan at the Investigative Committee. The reason for the detention has not been reported yet. "Obviously, the forces which strive to spoil the bilateral relations have recently intensified their activities. I refuse to accept that the government, which came under the slogan 'freedom of speech is everyone's absolute right,' will order persecution of journalists and block the dissemination of information," Zakharova emphasized. The official referred to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's statement that "the right to expression of opinion is seriously protected in Armenia."

