Joe Biden has accused his opponent Donald Trump of trucking with 'domestic extremists'. Ryan Cristian, founder and editor of podcast The Last American Vagabond, pointed out the hypocrisy of the president who arms Ukrainian Nazis.

The CIA is using fascist groups as tools of state policy at home and abroad, says an independent media commentator.Several dozen members of the Blood Tribe and Goyim Defense League neo-Nazi groups marched to Disney World in Florida on Saturday. Blood Tribe leader Christopher 'The Hammer' Pohlhaus, a former US Marine, praise Ukraine's Nazi Azov Battalion*. Pohlhaus added that he was backing Democrat President Joe Biden over Republican Donald Trump in the 2024 because Biden "sends rockets to Ukraine" to arm fellow fascists.Right beside Pohlhaus at the rally was US neo-Nazi Kent 'Boneface' McLellan, easily identified by his tattoo-covered face.Conservative investigative journalist Laura Loomer has helped expose how the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) sent McLellan to Ukraine in 2014 to volunteer with the fascist Right Sector** and Misanthropic Division militias, allies of Azov.In another Twitter thread she stated that Boneface was likely engaged in war crimes, providing a photo of the radical "wearing an Azov Battalion uniform, next to the dead body of a civilian". According to her, it was authenticated by a forensic analyst.Later, the journalist noted that she received a phone call from none other than Boneface himself, who confessed to more crimes before threatening her.Podcaster Ryan Cristian told Sputnik that it was a "larger story than just a couple of neo-Nazi groups and whether they have ties to Ukraine."He stressed that while there were genuine racists and fascists in the US and and other countries, some appeared to be fronts for the US federal government."It's really important because in Ukraine, we've heard a lot about this kind of 'Russian lie' about de-Nazification," he noted, when "the corporate media was talking about the Nazi problem in Ukraine, screaming about it right up until February 2022, and then suddenly it all vanished."Since then the Western mainstream press has worked hard to whitewash Azov, even after thousands of its militants — many bedecked with tattoos of swastikas and other Nazi symbols — surrendered in the city of Mariupol early in Russia's military de-Nazification operation. The podcaster recalled the CIA's Project Aerodynamic, the US spy operation to support the remnants of the Banderov nationalist movement in Ukraine that collaborated with the Nazi invaders in the massacres of Jews, ethnic Poles and others of their compatriots."If we can prove, which we can, that the CIA has been growing and funding, as even the FBI and different groups have acknowledged over the years, this exact entity, then we can also draw lines to all of these different factors we're talking about," he underlined. "That doesn't mean that these extremists are not in and of themselves extremist or that every part of them know that they're being used."The commentator pointed out that one of those marching in Florida at the weekend was Christopher Poulos, who is closely linked to Robert Bruno, a founding member of the Rise Above movement that took part in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in August 2017. The Biden election campaign in 2020 tried to tar then-president Donald Trump with the same brush as those at the event that began as a protest by citizens against removing a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee from a local park.Biden's claims to be taking a stand against domestic far-right extremism stinks of hypocrisy while he funnels tens of billions of dollars worth of arms to the ne-Nazi regime in Kiev to murder Russian civilians.* The Azov Battalion is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.** Right Sector is an extremist organization banned in Russia.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show Fault Lines.

