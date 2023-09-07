International
US Considers Eliminating Nigerien Military Leadership - Russia’s Foreign Intel
The United States is considering an option of physically eliminating some African leaders, including representatives of the military leadership in Niger, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.
According to SVR, intelligence data shows that the US is not satisfied with developments in Niger following the recent military coup. Washington is considering slowing down the process of Africa becoming one of the centers of multipolar world, as well as taking over France’s sphere of influence in the Sahel region. "The White House is working on various options for ‘strengthening democracy’ in Niger. It is considered unjustified to do this with the help of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS), which has close ties to Paris. The Americans consider the physical elimination of the ‘junta leaders’ who rely on the support of the majority of the population as a more ‘effective’ option. US intelligence agencies directly discuss the issue of potential perpetrators of possible assassination attempts with partners," the SVR said in a statement.
10:51 GMT 07.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is considering an option of physically eliminating some African leaders, including representatives of the military leadership in Niger, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Thursday.
According to SVR, intelligence data shows that the US is not satisfied with developments in Niger following the recent military coup. Washington is considering slowing down the process of Africa becoming one of the centers of multipolar world, as well as taking over France’s sphere of influence in the Sahel region.
Столкновение полиции со активистами партии Tehreek-e-Insaf, протестующими против ареста бывшего премьера Пакистана Имрана Хана - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.08.2023
Analysis
US Main Instigator of Coups, Terrorism, and Assassinations Around World - Media Commentator
18 August, 16:12 GMT
"The White House is working on various options for ‘strengthening democracy’ in Niger. It is considered unjustified to do this with the help of the Economic Community of West African Countries (ECOWAS), which has close ties to Paris. The Americans consider the physical elimination of the ‘junta leaders’ who rely on the support of the majority of the population as a more ‘effective’ option. US intelligence agencies directly discuss the issue of potential perpetrators of possible assassination attempts with partners," the SVR said in a statement.
