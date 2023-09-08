International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/after-retiring-from-leadership-nancy-pelosi-announces-2024-reelection-campaign-1113215333.html
After Retiring From Leadership, Nancy Pelosi Announces 2024 Reelection Campaign
After Retiring From Leadership, Nancy Pelosi Announces 2024 Reelection Campaign
The average age of a US federal lawmaker is 58 and several dozen are over 70, with 2 being 89. While the US population is continuing to age, younger Americans have begun using the term “gerontocracy” to describe their government.
2023-09-08T18:36+0000
2023-09-08T18:36+0000
americas
nancy pelosi
reelection
2024 us presidential election
democratic party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436011_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4e18c35329fa2bec11c96eb92cdd9783.jpg
US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced she will seek another term in office. The 19-term congresswoman retired from Democratic Party leadership last year, but has dismissed questions about leaving political life.Pelosi has represented constituents in the San Francisco Bay area in Congress since 1987 and spent much of that time in party leadership on Capitol Hill, including serving as Party Whip, leader of the Democratic caucus in the US House of Representatives, Minority Leader and two terms as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 until 2023. As Speaker, she was third in the line of presidential succession after the president and vice president.However, after the Democrats lost control of the House in the November 2022 elections, instead of returning to her role as Minority Leader, the 82-year-old lawmaker decided to step aside, as per a 2019 agreement, and let a younger generation take the reins.Pelosi was reelected to her House seat, though, and shut down any questions about whether she was about to retire from political office.However, the Italian-American politician has made clear that one of her daughters, Christine Pelosi, might look to replace her when she does retire. If she dies while in office, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will be tasked with appointing a replacement to serve the rest of her term.At 83, Pelosi is far from the oldest lawmaker in Congress: nine lawmakers across both chambers are older, although several dozen are age 70 or above.Her decision comes after a colleague in the Senate, US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is two years younger than her, had a second freeze-up situation during a press conference. The Kentucky Republican has been cleared for service by the attending physician at Congress, although the pair of public incidents, along with some clueless moments by 89-year-old Rep. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), have helped revive popular interest in the term “gerontocracy,” meaning “rule by elders.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/pelosi-gop-has-turned-house-into-puppet-show-with-schiff-censure-vote-1111377982.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230526/majority-of-californians-believe-feinstein-cannot-carry-out-duties-due-to-health-issues-1110596272.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Fantine Gardinier
Fantine Gardinier
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0a/1099436011_147:0:2878:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa36cfa2aebdce17c6c1ea8391771866.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nancy pelosi; gerontocracy; us house of represenatives; california 12th congressional district; reelection
nancy pelosi; gerontocracy; us house of represenatives; california 12th congressional district; reelection

After Retiring From Leadership, Nancy Pelosi Announces 2024 Reelection Campaign

18:36 GMT 08.09.2023
© AP Photo / Nathan HowardHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2023
© AP Photo / Nathan Howard
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Fantine Gardinier
All materials
The average age of a US federal lawmaker is 58 years old, and several dozen lawmakers are over the age of 70, with two of them being 89. While the US population as a whole is continuing to age, younger Americans have begun using the term “gerontocracy” to describe their government.
US Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced she will seek another term in office. The 19-term congresswoman retired from Democratic Party leadership last year, but has dismissed questions about leaving political life.
“Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery,” Pelosi said on social media on Friday. “Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection - and respectfully ask for your vote.”
Pelosi has represented constituents in the San Francisco Bay area in Congress since 1987 and spent much of that time in party leadership on Capitol Hill, including serving as Party Whip, leader of the Democratic caucus in the US House of Representatives, Minority Leader and two terms as House Speaker from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 until 2023. As Speaker, she was third in the line of presidential succession after the president and vice president.
However, after the Democrats lost control of the House in the November 2022 elections, instead of returning to her role as Minority Leader, the 82-year-old lawmaker decided to step aside, as per a 2019 agreement, and let a younger generation take the reins.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks with reporters before signing the PACT Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.06.2023
Americas
Pelosi: GOP Has Turned House Into ‘Puppet Show’ With Schiff Censure Vote
22 June, 03:58 GMT
Pelosi was reelected to her House seat, though, and shut down any questions about whether she was about to retire from political office.

“Don’t bother me with a question like that,” Pelosi snapped at a reporter in December 2022 who asked her if she would finish her term. “Really, really, OK. I said what I’m gonna do. You know, those kinds of questions are such a waste of my time.”

However, the Italian-American politician has made clear that one of her daughters, Christine Pelosi, might look to replace her when she does retire. If she dies while in office, California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will be tasked with appointing a replacement to serve the rest of her term.
In this image from video, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speaks on the Senate floor about the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2023
Americas
Majority of Californians Believe Feinstein Cannot Carry Out Duties Due to Health Issues
26 May, 03:53 GMT
At 83, Pelosi is far from the oldest lawmaker in Congress: nine lawmakers across both chambers are older, although several dozen are age 70 or above.
Her decision comes after a colleague in the Senate, US Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), who is two years younger than her, had a second freeze-up situation during a press conference. The Kentucky Republican has been cleared for service by the attending physician at Congress, although the pair of public incidents, along with some clueless moments by 89-year-old Rep. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), have helped revive popular interest in the term “gerontocracy,” meaning “rule by elders.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала