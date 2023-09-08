https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/chinese-visit-to-ukraines-mariupol-infuriates-kiev-prompts-travel-ban-1113205809.html

Chinese Citizens' Mariupol Visit Leaves Ukrainian Regime Infuriated

Chinese Citizens' Mariupol Visit Leaves Ukrainian Regime Infuriated

The Chinese bloggers earlier told Sputnik that they had decided to visit Mariupol to see for themselves how people there were going about their daily lives.

2023-09-08T14:57+0000

2023-09-08T14:57+0000

2023-09-08T15:02+0000

world

russia

ukraine

mariupol

performance

blogger

visit

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/08/1113205532_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_54572d4c1e336c1773f22fb12685ce82.jpg

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry will ban Chinese opera singer Wang Fang and bloggers from the PRC who visited Mariupol from entering the country, Kiev spokesman Oleh Nikolenko has announced.In a statement on Friday, he called Wang’s performance of the Soviet song “Katyusha” in a damaged theater in Mariupol “an example of complete moral degradation.” Nikolenko added that the Chinese delegation violated Ukrainian legislation, which regulates the crossing of the state border by foreigners.“Kiev respects the territorial integrity of China and expects Beijing to explain the purpose of the Chinese residents' stay in Mariupol, as well as the ways they used to enter” the city, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman said.“We saw houses of ordinary people destroyed by shells, with holes in their living rooms. We have a lot of empathy and sympathy for those people,” he added.Xu spoke after the Chinese bloggers’ and Wang’s meeting with the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, in Mariupol as well as with the head of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, earlier this week.Mariupol, a city located on the northern coast of the Sea of Azov, was a hotbed of hostilities between Moscow and Kiev until it was liberated by Russian forces on April 21, 2022. Since, Russia has been clearing the city's port of mines and restoring civilian infrastructure.Last March, Ukraine claimed that a Russian airstrike leveled the Mariupol Drama Theater, which Ukrainians allegedly used as a bomb shelter. The allegations were rejected by the Russian Defense Ministry. The head of the investigative department of the DPR Prosecutor General's Office, Alexei Kutsurubenko, told Sputnik that Kiev's claims were "a lie and a fake" because the explosion was triggered from inside. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Mariupol Drama Theater collapsed on March 16, 2022, after an explosion caused by nationalists from the Azov Battalion*.*terrorist organization banned in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230726/life-returning-to-mariupol-after-defeat-of-azov-neo-nazis---dutch-journalist-1112158858.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220719/most-civilians-left-mariupol-drama-theater-before-explosion-in-march-dpr-investigator-says-1097442959.html

russia

ukraine

mariupol

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

chinese bloggers, chinese opera singer wang fang, chinese opera singer wang fang's performance of katyusha song