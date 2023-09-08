https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/moscow-to-host-training-for-crisis-management-centers-of-brics-states-in-2024-1113204198.html
Moscow to Host Training for Crisis Management Centers of BRICS States in 2024
Moscow to Host Training for Crisis Management Centers of BRICS States in 2024
Training for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries on the exchange of operational information in the event of various emergencies will take place in Moscow in February 2024, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.
2023-09-08T12:49+0000
2023-09-08T12:49+0000
2023-09-08T12:49+0000
brazil
india
china
south africa
russia
moscow
brics
russian emergency ministry
training
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112765234_0:0:1316:740_1920x0_80_0_0_10670fd7cde71b0202f42f71bdd14a70.jpg
"In February, Moscow will host a training session for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries on the exchange of operational information in the event of an emergency," a spokesperson for the ministry stated. The spokesperson added that emergency workers from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will take part in this event via video link. In modern conditions, the exchange of operational information, early warning and disaster forecasting is very important, Russian Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov stressed. The BRICS group of major emerging economies currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/how-brics-summit-2023-spelled-end-to-western-centric-world-order-1112861182.html
brazil
china
south africa
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112765234_156:0:1143:740_1920x0_80_0_0_8bc77b704bebc6528f10028ce3d688a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
brics summit 2023, brics expansion, brics declaration, declaration of brics 2023 summit, brics nations, emergency ministry, emergency workers, moscow brics, crisis management centers, exchange of operational information, emergency, training session, crisis management centers, disaster forecasting, operational information
brics summit 2023, brics expansion, brics declaration, declaration of brics 2023 summit, brics nations, emergency ministry, emergency workers, moscow brics, crisis management centers, exchange of operational information, emergency, training session, crisis management centers, disaster forecasting, operational information
Moscow to Host Training for Crisis Management Centers of BRICS States in 2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Training for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries on the exchange of operational information in the event of various emergencies will take place in Moscow in February 2024, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.
"In February, Moscow will host a training session for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries
on the exchange of operational information in the event of an emergency," a spokesperson for the ministry stated.
The spokesperson added that emergency workers from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will take part in this event via video link.
In modern conditions, the exchange of operational information, early warning and disaster forecasting is very important, Russian Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov stressed.
The BRICS group of major emerging economies currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg
extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc
. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.