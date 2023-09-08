https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/moscow-to-host-training-for-crisis-management-centers-of-brics-states-in-2024-1113204198.html

Moscow to Host Training for Crisis Management Centers of BRICS States in 2024

Training for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries on the exchange of operational information in the event of various emergencies will take place in Moscow in February 2024, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told Sputnik.

"In February, Moscow will host a training session for duty services of crisis management centers of the BRICS countries on the exchange of operational information in the event of an emergency," a spokesperson for the ministry stated. The spokesperson added that emergency workers from Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will take part in this event via video link. In modern conditions, the exchange of operational information, early warning and disaster forecasting is very important, Russian Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov stressed. The BRICS group of major emerging economies currently includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. In August, the 15th top-level BRICS summit in Johannesburg extended invitations to Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia to join the bloc. Their full membership will start on January 1, 2024.

