RT Announces Former Ecuadorian President's Talk Show About Coups

Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa will be back on the air of Russia-based broadcaster RT with a series of programs on coups in Latin America, the broadcaster announced on Friday.

"Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa opens the fifth season of his political talk show, which will be broadcast in Spanish, on the RT TV channel. Conversations with Correa. Coups (Conversando con Correa. Golpes de estado) will begin on September 11. The show will feature world leaders who have faced coup attempts in their countries, as well as their associates and relatives of victims of violent seizures of power," the broadcaster said in a statement. The first episode of the season will air on the 50th anniversary of the 1973 uprising against then-Chilean President Salvador Allende and will feature his grandson Pablo, RT said. Among the guests expected to appear on the show are Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, former Argentine President and current Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, former Bolivian President Evo Morales and former Honduran leader Manuel Zelaya. Correa is also expected to share memories of a coup against him that took place in 2010. Correa served as president of Ecuador from 2007 to 2017. He also founded a socialist political movement, the PAIS Alliance, now known as MOVER. The first season of Conversations with Correa premiered on RT on March 1, 2018.

