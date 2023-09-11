https://sputnikglobe.com/20230911/eastern-economic-forum-2023-in-full-swing-in-vladivostok-1113279002.html

Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in Full Swing in Vladivostok

Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in Full Swing in Vladivostok

On September 10-13, Vladivostok hosts the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), attracting over 7,000 participants from the Asia-Pacific Region. Being the traditional venue for the event, the Far Eastern Federal University welcomes foreign guests.

The summit is being held under the motto "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity" which is a vivid reflection of Russia's aspiration to develop mutually beneficial, constructive relations with regional partners.The four-day forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation is expected to hold more than 60 business events, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. The official stated that the summit will address issues of trade, tourism, education, culture, and more.In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russian leader will be joined by Lao People's Democratic Republic Vice President Pany Yathotou, the main guest of the event.The EEF provides an irreplaceable venue for dialogue between representatives of government bodies, private companies, and analysts.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum 2023.

