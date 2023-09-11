Eastern Economic Forum 2023 in Full Swing in Vladivostok

International
On September 10-13, Vladivostok hosts the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), attracting over 7,000 participants from the Asia-Pacific Region. Being the traditional venue for the event, the Far Eastern Federal University welcomes foreign guests.
The summit is being held under the motto "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity" which is a vivid reflection of Russia's aspiration to develop mutually beneficial, constructive relations with regional partners.The four-day forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation is expected to hold more than 60 business events, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. The official stated that the summit will address issues of trade, tourism, education, culture, and more.In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russian leader will be joined by Lao People's Democratic Republic Vice President Pany Yathotou, the main guest of the event.The EEF provides an irreplaceable venue for dialogue between representatives of government bodies, private companies, and analysts.Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum 2023.
16:52 GMT 11.09.2023
On September 10-13, Vladivostok hosts the 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), attracting over 7,000 participants from the Asia-Pacific region. Being the traditional venue for the event, the Far Eastern Federal University has welcomed its foreign guests.
The summit is being held under the motto "The Path to Partnership, Peace and Prosperity" which is a vivid reflection of Russia's aspiration to develop mutually beneficial, constructive relations with regional partners.
The four-day forum organized by the Roscongress Foundation is expected to hold more than 60 business events, according to Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yuri Trutnev. The official stated that the summit will address issues of trade, tourism, education, culture, and more.
In addition, Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to deliver a speech at the plenary session on September 12, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Russian leader will be joined by Lao People's Democratic Republic Vice President Pany Yathotou, the main guest of the event.
The EEF provides an irreplaceable venue for dialogue between representatives of government bodies, private companies, and analysts.
Check out Sputnik's gallery to learn more about the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum 2023.
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the EEF near a hologram of a deer.

Participants of the EEF near a hologram of a deer. - Sputnik International
1/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the EEF near a hologram of a deer.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Participants gather at the VEB.RF stand to discuss global economic agenda.

Participants gather at the VEB.RF stand to discuss global economic agenda. - Sputnik International
2/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants gather at the VEB.RF stand to discuss global economic agenda.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Panel Discussion "Chinese Business in Russia: Prospects for Further Growth" Huang Guoliang, CEO, Huaxun Group Ru LLC.

Panel Discussion &quot;Chinese Business in Russia: Prospects for Further Growth&quot; Huang Guoliang, CEO, Huaxun Group Ru LLC. - Sputnik International
3/12
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

Panel Discussion "Chinese Business in Russia: Prospects for Further Growth" Huang Guoliang, CEO, Huaxun Group Ru LLC.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Guests of the EEF enjoy virtual races as Russia rapidly develops its IT industry.

Guests of the EEF enjoy virtual races as Russia rapidly develops its IT industry. - Sputnik International
4/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Guests of the EEF enjoy virtual races as Russia rapidly develops its IT industry.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A guest gives an interview to the media.

A guest gives an interview to the media. - Sputnik International
5/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A guest gives an interview to the media.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
6/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Aeroflot (Russian Airlines) stand at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Panel discussion "Chinese business in Russia: prospects for further growth," from left to right: blogger Li Enlin, General Director of the Legendagro Holding JSC Ren Jianchao, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqun, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Sberbank PJSC Alexander Vedyakhin, General Director of the LLC DNS Group Dmitry Alexeev, General Director of the Huaxun Group Ru LLC Huang Guoliang, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexey Maslov at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Panel discussion &quot;Chinese business in Russia: prospects for further growth,&quot; from left to right: blogger Li Enlin, General Director of the Legendagro Holding JSC Ren Jianchao, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqun, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Sberbank PJSC Alexander Vedyakhin, General Director of the LLC DNS Group Dmitry Alexeev, General Director of the Huaxun Group Ru LLC Huang Guoliang, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexey Maslov at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. - Sputnik International
7/12
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

Panel discussion "Chinese business in Russia: prospects for further growth," from left to right: blogger Li Enlin, General Director of the Legendagro Holding JSC Ren Jianchao, Chairman of the Union of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Russia Zhou Liqun, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the Sberbank PJSC Alexander Vedyakhin, General Director of the LLC DNS Group Dmitry Alexeev, General Director of the Huaxun Group Ru LLC Huang Guoliang, Director of the Institute of Asian and African Countries of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Alexey Maslov at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A participant adores a VR helmet which allows people to complete immerse in virtual reality.

A participant adores a VR helmet which allows people to complete immerse in virtual reality. - Sputnik International
8/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A participant adores a VR helmet which allows people to complete immerse in virtual reality.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

Guests of the EEF explore beautiful stands of the expo, often stunned in awe due to the magnificence of the picturesque diversity.

Guests of the EEF explore beautiful stands of the expo, often stunned in awe due to the magnificence of the picturesque diversity. - Sputnik International
9/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

Guests of the EEF explore beautiful stands of the expo, often stunned in awe due to the magnificence of the picturesque diversity.

© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the mediabank

Participants of the EEF stand near the forum venue as a red car drives by.

Participants of the EEF stand near the forum venue as a red car drives by. - Sputnik International
10/12
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
/
Go to the mediabank

Participants of the EEF stand near the forum venue as a red car drives by.

© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the mediabank

A group of people who take part in the EEF present technological breakthroughs at a stand.

A group of people who take part in the EEF present technological breakthroughs at a stand. - Sputnik International
11/12
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the mediabank

A group of people who take part in the EEF present technological breakthroughs at a stand.

© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev / Go to the mediabank

A woman checks out a powerful Russian Mi-171A2 helicopter at the EEF.

A woman checks out a powerful Russian Mi-171A2 helicopter at the EEF. - Sputnik International
12/12
© Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
/
Go to the mediabank

A woman checks out a powerful Russian Mi-171A2 helicopter at the EEF.

