How US Could Turn India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Into Destabilizing Tool

During the G20 summit India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the European Union and some other countries agreed upon a new transport corridor in Eurasia. What's really behind the plan?

2023-09-11T18:35+0000

US President Joe Biden announced on Saturday the India – Middle East – Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) a new rail and shipping route, which some Western observers qualified as an alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative.Could US Really Spearhead India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor?Still, it's still unclear whether the project will actually be implemented, according to Zhu.Per Zhu, as the role of the Global South has increased over the past several years, the United States and Europe have come up with various cooperation initiatives including the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII), the Global Gateway, and others. However, none of these projects have been implemented so far.Dmitry Evstafiev, political scientist and High School of Economics (HSE) University professor, appears to share Zhu's doubts.Over the past 40 years the US has had no experience of successful modernization projects, the Russian scientists stressed. Once the US participated in the modernization of South Korea, Japan and Europe, but it was a long time ago. Furthermore, in recent years, the United States has plunged into a period of deindustrialization, so it cannot be seen as a model by its allies, according to the scholar.Why Does US Need New Economic Corridor in Eurasia?As the US hegemony fades, Washington is trying to maintain its dominance through using contradictions between other players and pitting global powers against each other, according to the political scientist. He believes that Washington's primary goal is to throw sand in the gears of China's Belt and Road Initiative and Russo-Iranian International North-South Transport Corridor.Make no mistake: in the case of IMEC the Americans are interested in the process, not the outcome of the infrastructure project, he pointed out.In addition, the US is likely to use the project as a pretext to return to the Middle East and gain access to Saudi petrodollars, the political scientist continued.What Risks is US-Led Eurasian Corridor Facing?Per Evstafiev, it's too early to speak about the project's potential effectiveness, as it may never fly. There are three major risks in the path of the IMEC implementation.The second risk is India: even though the current Indian leadership views partnership with the US as "India's number one choice," it still does not want to miss the opportunity to take part in creating the systems within the BRICS framework. These systems are much more complex and much more interesting to New Delhi.The third risk is the power struggle inside Washington. The IMEC project is the brainchild of Team Biden and it's probable that there is no consensus with regard to this initiative among the US elite, according to the political scientist."Any large costs pertaining to this [infrastructure] project (…) will be examined under a microscope," Evstafiev noted, adding that US lawmakers are already ringing alarm bells about gargantuan spending on Washington's proxy war in Ukraine.

