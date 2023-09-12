Almost Half of French Students Had to Skip Meal Due to High Prices - Poll

International
North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Arrives in Russia - Video
Almost every other French student has admitted to having skipped a meal due to lack of money and high prices as a result of inflation, according to a survey by the Cop1 student's rights association and the Ifop polling center published on Tuesday.
"One in two students has already had to skip a meal due to food inflation," the pollster said, specifying that "46% have admitted to having already done that, which is a significantly higher share than across the entire French population (28%)." Seven out of 10 students have switched to shopping in bulk shops with discounts and stopped buying new clothes, the poll found. As many as 43% had to give up certain hygiene products, while a quarter of female students have admitted to experiencing a shortage of such products, even though they can be obtained free of charge in some universities, the poll also found. A quarter of students are left with no more than 50 euros ($54) per month after paying all their bills and rent, while 29% are struggling to even pay bills, the poll found. The survey has been carried out among 812 French students, as well as 746 students-beneficiaries of the association, between May and July. The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) reported earlier that the year-on-year inflation rate in France reached 4.8%, marking a return to an upward trend. Food prices increased by 11.1%. The cost of fuel also continues to rise, making the government raise the country's electricity bill by 10% on August 1. In late August, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the country's government would freeze prices for 5,000 items to help the French deal with rising inflation. Le Maire also warned in late June that inflation in France was unlikely to return to levels registered before the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister added that this was due to France's economic policy of nationalizing a number of key industries and taking measures to combat effects of climate change.
PARIS (Sputnik) - Almost every other French student has admitted to having skipped a meal due to lack of money and high prices as a result of inflation, according to a survey by the Cop1 student's rights association and the Ifop polling center published on Tuesday.
"One in two students has already had to skip a meal due to food inflation," the pollster said, specifying that "46% have admitted to having already done that, which is a significantly higher share than across the entire French population (28%)."
Seven out of 10 students have switched to shopping in bulk shops with discounts and stopped buying new clothes, the poll found. As many as 43% had to give up certain hygiene products, while a quarter of female students have admitted to experiencing a shortage of such products, even though they can be obtained free of charge in some universities, the poll also found.
Protesters hold a banner that reads who sows misery reaps anger during a demonstration in Nantes, western France - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.06.2023
Economy
Inflation in France Unlikely to Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels
26 June, 16:07 GMT
A quarter of students are left with no more than 50 euros ($54) per month after paying all their bills and rent, while 29% are struggling to even pay bills, the poll found.
The survey has been carried out among 812 French students, as well as 746 students-beneficiaries of the association, between May and July.
The French National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) reported earlier that the year-on-year inflation rate in France reached 4.8%, marking a return to an upward trend. Food prices increased by 11.1%. The cost of fuel also continues to rise, making the government raise the country's electricity bill by 10% on August 1. In late August, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said that the country's government would freeze prices for 5,000 items to help the French deal with rising inflation.
Euro banknotes are displayed next to an European Union flag. - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.09.2023
Economy
Stagflation Threat Looms As Eurozone Is Gripped By Dismal Growth, Stubborn Inflation
1 September, 09:20 GMT
Le Maire also warned in late June that inflation in France was unlikely to return to levels registered before the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister added that this was due to France's economic policy of nationalizing a number of key industries and taking measures to combat effects of climate change.
