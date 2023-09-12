https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/chinese-officers-delay-visit-to-japan-amid-toxic-water-fallout---reports-1113314092.html
Chinese Officers Delay Visit to Japan Amid Toxic Water Fallout - Reports
Chinese Officers Delay Visit to Japan Amid Toxic Water Fallout - Reports
A Chinese military delegation has postponed a planned visit to Japan this month amid political fallout from the Fukushima wastewater release, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
2023-09-12T14:40+0000
2023-09-12T14:40+0000
2023-09-12T14:40+0000
japan
china
fukushima
nuclear disaster
2011 fukushima disaster
military
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
radioactive water
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16403/45/164034583_0:106:1400:894_1920x0_80_0_0_fc4e0e97a1664d37f5f892f3a0e38440.jpg
Senior Chinese officers were to reciprocate the July visit by a delegation of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces, a Japanese news agency cited sources close to the matter as saying. The visit by members of the People's Liberation Army was initially scheduled for mid- to end September. They were to hold talks with Japanese Defense Ministry officials and visit military installations. A rescheduled trip is not expected until the end of the year, the sources reportedly stressed. Reciprocal military visits between the two neighbor nations had been on hold for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. They began in 2001 as a confidence-building measure and were suspended between 2012 and 2018 following a maritime dispute over contested Pacific islands. In August, tensions heated up again after Japan began to release treated but still nuclear-tainted water into the ocean that had been stored at the defunct Fukushima nuclear plant since it was crippled by a tsunami in 2011. China responded by slapping Japan with a blanket ban on seafood imports.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/beijing-calls-japans-release-of-treated-water-from-fukushima-npp-irresponsible-behavior-1112880771.html
japan
china
fukushima
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/16403/45/164034583_34:0:1367:1000_1920x0_80_0_0_1246103062d36048018782de40db00dc.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
fukushima nuclear power plant, water discharge, fukushima npp, tokyo electric power company, nuclear disaster, contaminated water, radioactive water, treated water, treated water discharge, radiological impact, radioactive contamination, tritium, fukushima wastewater, polluted water, water discharge, fukushima wastewater, fukushima wastewater release, wastewater release, nuclear-tainted water, seafood imports, reciprocal military visits, toxic water, china-japan relations, china-japan military cooperation, japan-china relations, japan-china military cooperation
fukushima nuclear power plant, water discharge, fukushima npp, tokyo electric power company, nuclear disaster, contaminated water, radioactive water, treated water, treated water discharge, radiological impact, radioactive contamination, tritium, fukushima wastewater, polluted water, water discharge, fukushima wastewater, fukushima wastewater release, wastewater release, nuclear-tainted water, seafood imports, reciprocal military visits, toxic water, china-japan relations, china-japan military cooperation, japan-china relations, japan-china military cooperation
Chinese Officers Delay Visit to Japan Amid Toxic Water Fallout - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Chinese military delegation has postponed a planned visit to Japan this month amid political fallout from the Fukushima wastewater release, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.
Senior Chinese officers were to reciprocate the July visit by a delegation of the Japanese Self-Defense Forces
, a Japanese news agency cited sources close to the matter as saying.
The visit by members of the People's Liberation Army was initially scheduled for mid- to end September. They were to hold talks with Japanese Defense Ministry officials and visit military installations. A rescheduled trip is not expected until the end of the year, the sources reportedly stressed.
Reciprocal military visits between the two neighbor nations had been on hold for four years due to the coronavirus pandemic. They began in 2001 as a confidence-building measure and were suspended between 2012 and 2018 following a maritime dispute over contested Pacific islands
.
In August, tensions heated up again after Japan began to release treated but still nuclear-tainted water
into the ocean that had been stored at the defunct Fukushima nuclear plant
since it was crippled by a tsunami in 2011. China responded by slapping Japan with a blanket ban on seafood imports
.