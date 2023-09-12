https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-high-speed-highways-will-run-through-far-east-to-pacific-ocean-1113300581.html
Putin: High-Speed Highways Will Run Through Far East to Pacific Ocean
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean. "We recently opened a section of the high-speed highway from Moscow to Arzamas. By the end of this year, the highway will reach Kazan, then Yekaterinburg and Tyumen. I would like to say today that we will certainly continue this large-scale project: high-speed motorways will go through Siberia, the Far East - to the Pacific Ocean," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.The president noted that "a single transport corridor" will be created from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. It is necessary to develop logistics routes in the Far East, including the Northern Sea Route, he added.Vladimir Putin said that the modernization of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways will continue. According to the president, this can be done, among other things, through concession mechanisms and attracting private capital for the construction of bridges, tunnels and overpasses.
Putin: High-Speed Highways Will Run Through Far East to Pacific Ocean
06:37 GMT 12.09.2023 (Updated: 06:55 GMT 12.09.2023)
The 8th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in the Russian city of Vladivostok between 10 and 13 September.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East
to the Pacific Ocean.
"We recently opened a section of the high-speed highway from Moscow to Arzamas. By the end of this year, the highway will reach Kazan, then Yekaterinburg and Tyumen. I would like to say today that we will certainly continue this large-scale project: high-speed motorways will go through Siberia, the Far East - to the Pacific Ocean," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.
The president noted that "a single transport corridor" will be created from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok.
"It will serve as a basis for the development of tourism, for the connection of logistics, agricultural and production centers," Putin explained.
It is necessary to develop logistics routes in the Far East, including the Northern Sea Route, he added.
said that the modernization of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways will continue.
"We will continue the modernization of Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways, the pace here should certainly be increased," Putin said.
According to the president, this can be done, among other things, through concession mechanisms and attracting private capital for the construction of bridges, tunnels and overpasses.