https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/putin-high-speed-highways-will-run-through-far-east-to-pacific-ocean-1113300581.html

Putin: High-Speed Highways Will Run Through Far East to Pacific Ocean

Putin: High-Speed Highways Will Run Through Far East to Pacific Ocean

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean.

2023-09-12T06:37+0000

2023-09-12T06:37+0000

2023-09-12T06:55+0000

russia

2023 eastern economic forum

vladimir putin

pacific ocean

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0c/1113300421_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_393598d8e8c8064fc89678b9cd58fda8.jpg

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that high-speed highways will run through Siberia and the Far East to the Pacific Ocean. "We recently opened a section of the high-speed highway from Moscow to Arzamas. By the end of this year, the highway will reach Kazan, then Yekaterinburg and Tyumen. I would like to say today that we will certainly continue this large-scale project: high-speed motorways will go through Siberia, the Far East - to the Pacific Ocean," Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum.The president noted that "a single transport corridor" will be created from St. Petersburg to Vladivostok. It is necessary to develop logistics routes in the Far East, including the Northern Sea Route, he added.Vladimir Putin said that the modernization of the Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways will continue. According to the president, this can be done, among other things, through concession mechanisms and attracting private capital for the construction of bridges, tunnels and overpasses.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230528/russian-railways-ready-to-build-high-speed-rail-launch-first-train-in-2027-1110753746.html

pacific ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian president vladimir putin, siberia and the far east