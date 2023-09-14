https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/time-to-transition-biden-urged-to-retire-by-gop-senator-romney-1113360458.html

'Time To Transition': Biden Urged to Retire by GOP Senator Romney

Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, announced on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election in 2024, signaling readiness to make way for a “new generation of leaders.”

76-year-old Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called on US President Joe Biden to join him in retirement and annul his bid for re-election next year.The senator also said that he thinks “it would be a great thing if President Biden […] was to stand aside” and let his party “pick someone in the next generation.”The comments were made shortly after Romney, a 76-year-old Utah Republican and the former GOP presidential nominee in 2012, revealed his decision to retire at the conclusion of 2024 and not run for a second term next year.Amid mounting concerns, including those voiced by members of Biden's own party, about the president's age and his capacity to lead the United States, he delivered a speech that captured attention.Before this, a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed that a significant majority of Democrats expressed concerns about the 46th US president's capability to effectively fulfill his responsibilities in office due to his age.Following US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson's accusation, the survey reveals a potential concealment of reports on POTUS' mental health despite his "fit for duty" physical examination.In November 2022, Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday. He became the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he wins the 2024 election race, he will turn 86 before completing his second term as the US president.

