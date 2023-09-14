International
Mitt Romney, the Utah Republican and the 2012 GOP presidential nominee, announced on Wednesday that he would not seek re-election in 2024, signaling readiness to make way for a "new generation of leaders."
76-year-old Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called on US President Joe Biden to join him in retirement and annul his bid for re-election next year.The senator also said that he thinks “it would be a great thing if President Biden […] was to stand aside” and let his party “pick someone in the next generation.”The comments were made shortly after Romney, a 76-year-old Utah Republican and the former GOP presidential nominee in 2012, revealed his decision to retire at the conclusion of 2024 and not run for a second term next year.Amid mounting concerns, including those voiced by members of Biden's own party, about the president's age and his capacity to lead the United States, he delivered a speech that captured attention.Before this, a poll conducted by Redfield &amp; Wilton Strategies revealed that a significant majority of Democrats expressed concerns about the 46th US president's capability to effectively fulfill his responsibilities in office due to his age.Following US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson's accusation, the survey reveals a potential concealment of reports on POTUS' mental health despite his "fit for duty" physical examination.In November 2022, Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday. He became the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he wins the 2024 election race, he will turn 86 before completing his second term as the US president.
'Time To Transition': Biden Urged to Retire by GOP Senator Romney

Mitt Romney, the 2012 GOP presidential nominee and a prominent Utah Republican, made an announcement on Wednesday that he will not run for re-election in 2024. He expressed his willingness to step aside and clear the path for a "new generation of leaders."
76-year-old Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called on US President Joe Biden to join him in retirement and annul his bid for re-election next year.
Referring to POTUS’ promise made during his election campaign in 2020, Romney told reporters that “President Biden, when he was running, said he was a transitional figure to the next generation. Well, time to transition.”
The senator also said that he thinks “it would be a great thing if President Biden […] was to stand aside” and let his party “pick someone in the next generation.”
The comments were made shortly after Romney, a 76-year-old Utah Republican and the former GOP presidential nominee in 2012, revealed his decision to retire at the conclusion of 2024 and not run for a second term next year.
“At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in,” the senator stressed.
Amid mounting concerns, including those voiced by members of Biden's own party, about the president's age and his capacity to lead the United States, he delivered a speech that captured attention.

This finding, revealed at the end of last month, sheds light on the widespread concern within the Republican Party about the potential limitations of Biden's age on his ability to govern successfully. Similarly, 69% of Democrats also hold this view.

Before this, a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies revealed that a significant majority of Democrats expressed concerns about the 46th US president's capability to effectively fulfill his responsibilities in office due to his age.
Following US Congressman and former White House physician Ronny Jackson's accusation, the survey reveals a potential concealment of reports on POTUS' mental health despite his "fit for duty" physical examination.
"The majority of Americans can see that Biden's mental health is in total decline, yet there is no transparency from the White House on what's going on, if anything, to address this issue and his inability to do his job," Jackson told reporters. He argued that the physical exam report "further confirms that this administration is still adamant about concealing the truth."
In November 2022, Joe Biden celebrated his 80th birthday. He became the oldest president to have ever been inaugurated, taking the oath of office at age 78. If he wins the 2024 election race, he will turn 86 before completing his second term as the US president.
