https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/bundestag-member-dagdelen-urges-germany-to-lift-sanctions-against-russia-1113393054.html

Bundestag Member Dagdelen Urges Germany to Lift Sanctions Against Russia

Bundestag Member Dagdelen Urges Germany to Lift Sanctions Against Russia

Sevim Dagdelen, a member of Germany's Bundestag lower house of parliament from the Left party, has called for the lifting of sanctions against Moscow, as they cause damage to Berlin.

2023-09-15T11:41+0000

2023-09-15T11:41+0000

2023-09-15T11:41+0000

world

russian economy under sanctions

germany

sevim dagdelen

bundestag

european union (eu)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112856658_0:171:3035:1878_1920x0_80_0_0_10efb046d586ce0da75687c5dc89dfc7.jpg

"It is high time we put an end to the self-destructive sanctions which do not hit Russia rather than boomerang on Germany, devastating citizens and companies," Dagdelen said in social media on Thursday. The consequences of the "economic war," which Berlin has been waging against Moscow, are deteriorating the situation in Germany, resulting in an increased number of bankruptcies. Around one in 10 companies in the food service industry is at risk of going bankrupt. Russia’s economy is growing, the proceeds from the sale of oil are high, and Russia’s military capacity, the main target of the economic war, has not been affected at all, Dagdelen said. In August, Dagdelen compared the German government’s policy to suicide bombers, highlighting that despite the sanctions, Russia’s economy was growing, while Germany’s economy contracted by 0.3%. After the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the West, including the EU, rolled out a massive sanctions campaign against Moscow. To date, the bloc has already adopted 11 sanctions packages. The last package was introduced in June and expanded export, import and personal restrictions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/most-austrians-believe-russia-sanctions-harm-eu-citizens---survey-1113215654.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/russian-economy-overtakes-germany-uk-and-france-despite-western-sanctions-1112511026.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian economy under sanctions, economic war against russia, sanction war, dagdelen sanctions, russia sanctions