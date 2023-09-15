https://sputnikglobe.com/20230915/trump-says-ready-to-testify-under-oath-he-didnt-order-mar-a-lago-security-tapes-deleted-1113397694.html

Trump Says Ready to Testify Under Oath He Didn't Order Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes Deleted

Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed his readiness to testify under oath that he did not order Mar-a-Lago security video linked to the investigation into his documents handling be deleted.

"Sure, I’m going to — I’ll testify," Trump told an American news agency in an interview. He further insisted that the tapes were not deleted, highlighting that he voluntarily shared them with investigators even though they are his property. The allegation that Trump ordered the video tapes be deleted was the basis of a superseding indictment filed in July against Trump, his aide, Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. The indictment added another three charges against Trump in the case related to obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, bringing the total number of counts against Trump in the case to 40.

