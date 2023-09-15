International
WATCH LIVE: Russia's Soyuz MS-24 Spaceship Launches to ISS From Baikonur
Trump Says Ready to Testify Under Oath He Didn't Order Mar-a-Lago Security Tapes Deleted
Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed his readiness to testify under oath that he did not order Mar-a-Lago security video linked to the investigation into his documents handling be deleted.
"Sure, I’m going to — I’ll testify," Trump told an American news agency in an interview. He further insisted that the tapes were not deleted, highlighting that he voluntarily shared them with investigators even though they are his property. The allegation that Trump ordered the video tapes be deleted was the basis of a superseding indictment filed in July against Trump, his aide, Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira. The indictment added another three charges against Trump in the case related to obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, bringing the total number of counts against Trump in the case to 40.
14:15 GMT 15.09.2023
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump has confirmed his readiness to testify under oath that he did not order Mar-a-Lago security video linked to the investigation into his documents handling be deleted.
"Sure, I’m going to — I’ll testify," Trump told an American news agency in an interview.
He further insisted that the tapes were not deleted, highlighting that he voluntarily shared them with investigators even though they are his property.

"In other words, there was nothing done to them. And they were my tapes. I could have fought them. I didn’t even have to give them the tapes, I don’t think," Trump stated.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reacts to a question posed by an audience member at Politics and Eggs in Manchester, N.H., Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2015. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
Americas
Trump Faces 91 Criminal Charges Across 4 Indictments, More Than 700 Years in Prison
15 August, 18:52 GMT
The allegation that Trump ordered the video tapes be deleted was the basis of a superseding indictment filed in July against Trump, his aide, Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira.
The indictment added another three charges against Trump in the case related to obstruction and willful retention of national defense information, bringing the total number of counts against Trump in the case to 40.
