Zero Results Expected From Zelenksy 'Show' at UNSC - Russia's UN Envoy

There will be no output from the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as it will be another "show" with the Ukrainian president in the leading role, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.

The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine is scheduled for September 20. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting, which is expected to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well, Nebenzia detailed."Of course, Russia will participate in the upcoming high-level meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, as in all previous meetings of the Council on this issue. The head of the delegation, Minister Sergey Lavrov, will represent our country," Nebenzia said in an interview.He added that Russia was sad to see that the UN could now be used for "self-parody." "They do not care at all about the established practice of its work, about the substantive side of the discussions, about the authority of this body," the ambassador concluded.

