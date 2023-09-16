Zero Results Expected From Zelenksy 'Show' at UNSC - Russia's UN Envoy

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230916/output-from-unsc-meeting-on-ukraine-with-zelenskys-participation-will-be-zero---russias-un-envoy-1113423111.html
There will be no output from the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as it will be another "show" with the Ukrainian president in the leading role, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik.
The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine is scheduled for September 20. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting, which is expected to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well, Nebenzia detailed."Of course, Russia will participate in the upcoming high-level meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, as in all previous meetings of the Council on this issue. The head of the delegation, Minister Sergey Lavrov, will represent our country," Nebenzia said in an interview.He added that Russia was sad to see that the UN could now be used for "self-parody." "They do not care at all about the established practice of its work, about the substantive side of the discussions, about the authority of this body," the ambassador concluded.
17:50 GMT 16.09.2023 (Updated: 18:32 GMT 16.09.2023)
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia told Sputnik that no concrete results are to be expected from the special meeting of the UN Security Council on Ukraine with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine
is scheduled for September 20. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part
in the meeting, which is expected to be attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well, Nebenzia detailed.
"Of course, Russia will participate in the upcoming high-level meeting of the Security Council on Ukraine, as in all previous meetings of the Council on this issue. The head of the delegation, Minister Sergey Lavrov, will represent our country," Nebenzia said
in an interview.
"We realistically assess the output of this meeting, as well as other politicized initiatives of the West on the Ukrainian crisis. It will obviously be zero. It will be another 'show' in which the main role will be assigned to the Ukrainian president," Nebenzia said in an interview.
He added that Russia was sad to see that the UN could now be used for "self-parody."
"For him, of course, the role of a comedian on the stage is customary, but we, as a founding state of the UN, are sad to see that through the efforts of our Western colleagues, the high tribune of this organization is being used for self-parody, if not to say — hypocrisy," Nebenzia said, adding that "Western delegations, blinded by the desire to punish and suppress Russia, now see the UN Security Council exclusively as a platform for their PR campaigns."
"They do not care at all about the established practice of its work, about the substantive side of the discussions, about the authority of this body," the ambassador concluded.