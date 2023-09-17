https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russia-vows-condign-response-to-natos-growing-military-presence-in-arctic-1113427523.html
Russia Vows Condign Response to NATO's Growing Military Presence in Arctic

Russia will respond to the strengthening of NATO's military potential in the Arctic with a set of measures, including preventive measures, Ambassador for Special Assignments of the Foreign Ministry Nikolai Korchunov said.
Russia will deliver a response to the strengthening of NATO's military potential in the Arctic with a set of appropriate measures, including preventive ones, the Foreign Ministry's Ambassador for Special Assignments, Nikolai Korchunov, said.The diplomat said that military and political tensions in the Arctic are escalating because the United States and its allies have taken an unconstructive approach. This is particularly worrying in light of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Moscow will respond to challenges and threats through a set of necessary measures - including preventive ones - that align with Russian President Vladimir Putin's outlined Foreign Policy Concept and Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone of Russia.Korchunov emphasized the importance of mutual trust in the Polar region to maintain stability, constructive cooperation, and dialogue.Earlier, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, President Putin described the development of the Arctic as a strategic priority for Russia along with development of the Far East.On 31 March 2023, the President signed a decree approving an updated foreign policy concept according to which, Russia will counteract unfriendly states' policies aimed at militarizing the Northern region and limiting Russia's ability to exercise its sovereign rights in the Arctic zone.Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022. On 4 April 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of the alliance. However, Sweden's application is still awaiting final approval from Hungary and Turkiye.
07:20 GMT 17.09.2023 (Updated: 08:11 GMT 17.09.2023)
On 12 September, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, President Vladimir Putin said that the development of the Arctic is a strategic priority for Russia, in addition to the development of the Far East.
Russia will deliver a response to the strengthening of NATO's military potential in the Arctic with a set of appropriate measures, including preventive ones, the Foreign Ministry's Ambassador for Special Assignments, Nikolai Korchunov, said.
"The strategy to reinforce NATO's military capability in this area, which involves Finland's accession to the alliance and Sweden's looming connection to it, highlights the prevalence of aggressive tactics within NATO to safeguard its own security in the northern latitudes, even if it comes at the expense of other nations' security," he stated.
The diplomat said that military and political tensions in the Arctic
are escalating because the United States and its allies have taken an unconstructive approach. This is particularly worrying in light of the Russian special operation in Ukraine. Moscow will respond to challenges and threats through a set of necessary measures - including preventive ones - that align with Russian President Vladimir Putin's outlined Foreign Policy Concept and Strategy for the Development of the Arctic Zone of Russia.
Korchunov emphasized the importance of mutual trust in the Polar region to maintain stability, constructive cooperation, and dialogue.
Earlier, speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, President Putin described the development of the Arctic as a strategic priority for Russia
along with development of the Far East.
On 31 March 2023, the President signed a decree approving an updated foreign policy concept according to which, Russia will counteract unfriendly states' policies aimed at militarizing the Northern region and limiting Russia's ability to exercise its sovereign rights in the Arctic zone.
Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO in May 2022. On 4 April 2023, Finland officially became the 31st member of the alliance. However, Sweden's application is still awaiting final approval from Hungary and Turkiye.