Patrol vessels from Project 22160 of the Black Sea Fleet performed the best out of all warships during a special military operation, according to media reports.
These relatively modestly equipped patrol ships proved to be a powerful tool against the kamikaze drones used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On 13 September, the vessel Vasily Bykov shot down three Ukrainian speed boats, and on 14 September, the Sergei Kotov destroyed five unmanned vessels using standard armaments. Recent events have shown that artillery armaments are highly in demand for small patrol ships. Each ship is equipped with the AK-176MA-01 unit, which has a high-speed 76mm cannon, and the MR-123 'Bagira' control system that includes radar for detecting small surface objects. The cannon is capable of firing at both sea and air targets and can operate in manual and automatic guidance modes. This weapon can effectively target both aerial and surface objectives at a range of more than 10km, making warships which have been equipped with it extremely valuable during the special military operation. Recently, machine guns and cannon played a crucial role in defeating unmanned vessels attacking Sevastopol from the sea. Additionally, ships of this type can be equipped with extra machine-gun emplacements, considerably increasing the density of fire.Furthermore, Alexander Spiridonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, confirmed that these vessels are equipped with Kalibr missiles. Only two Project 22160 ships are operating at present in the Black Sea Fleet, but it is expected that the fleet will grow to six.The third vessel, Viktor Velikiy, is expected to enter service by the end of 2023.
This Russian Warship Rips Ukrainian Drone Boats Apart
Patrol vessels from Project 22160 of the Black Sea Fleet performed best out of all warships during a special military operation, according to media reports.
These relatively modestly equipped patrol ships proved to be a powerful tool against the kamikaze drones
used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
On 13 September, the vessel Vasily Bykov shot down three Ukrainian speed boats, and on 14 September, the Sergei Kotov destroyed five unmanned vessels using standard armaments.
Recent events have shown that artillery armaments are highly in demand for small patrol ships. Each ship is equipped with the AK-176MA-01 unit, which has a high-speed 76mm cannon, and the MR-123 'Bagira' control system that includes radar for detecting small surface objects. The cannon is capable of firing at both sea and air targets and can operate in manual and automatic guidance modes.
This weapon can effectively
target both aerial and surface objectives at a range of more than 10km, making warships which have been equipped with it extremely valuable during the special military operation. Recently, machine guns and cannon played a crucial role in defeating unmanned vessels attacking Sevastopol from the sea. Additionally, ships of this type can be equipped with extra machine-gun emplacements, considerably increasing the density of fire.
Furthermore, Alexander Spiridonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Industry and Trade, confirmed that these vessels are equipped with Kalibr missiles. Only two Project 22160 ships are operating at present in the Black Sea Fleet, but it is expected that the fleet will grow to six.
The third vessel, Viktor Velikiy, is expected to enter service by the end of 2023.