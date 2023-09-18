https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/israels-elbit-systems-to-sell-kamikaze-drones-worth-95mln-to-european-country-1113472362.html

Israel's Elbit Systems to Sell Kamikaze Drones Worth $95Mln to European Country

Israel-based international defense electronics company Elbit Systems said on Monday that it had signed a contract worth $95 million with a European country on supplies of SkyStriker loitering munitions.

"Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a $95 million contract to supply SkyStriker loitering munitions (LM) to a European country... As part of the contract Elbit Systems will provide several hundred SkyStriker units. The contract will be carried out over a period of two years," the company stated. SkyStriker LM is a completely autonomous loitering munition capable of locating, acquiring and engaging operator designated targets with a warhead of up to 10 kilogram (22 pounds), enabling high-precision performance, the statement added. The launch of a SkyStriker can be carried out from a variety of ground and aerial platforms as well as from an Elbit Systems special launching system. The company said that the SkyStriker allows "covert operations of up to 2 hours and with a range of 100km [62 miles]."

