https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/all-europe-will-soon-see-fallout-from-ukrainian-events--serbian-health-minister-1112620077.html

All Europe Will Soon See Fallout From Ukrainian Events – Serbian Health Minister

All Europe Will Soon See Fallout From Ukrainian Events – Serbian Health Minister

All that unfolds in Ukraine will have an impact on the health of people across Europe, Serbian Health Minister and specialist neurosurgeon Danica Grujicic said in an interview with Sputnik.

2023-08-15T18:01+0000

2023-08-15T18:01+0000

2023-08-15T18:01+0000

ukraine

serbia

yugoslavia

depleted uranium

cluster munitions

radiation

chemical weapons

us arms for ukraine

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/03/1110048832_0:5:1921:1085_1920x0_80_0_0_8a6246b9578cb93180591529e493657a.jpg

The fact that Ukraine agreed to receive depleted uranium ammunition from Western countries given the experience of the former Yugoslavia in 1999 is unfathomable, according to Danica Grujicic, Serbian health minister and specialist neurosurgeon.The minister recalled the "chemical and nuclear war" waged against Serbia and Montenegro in an interview with Sputnik.Danica Grujicic: My colleagues were fully prepared for all our military personnel exposed to these munitions to be medically monitored, as they should have been. Unfortunately, politics prevailed and this project was terminated. Do we have the strength and resources to continue and investigate what happened to all these people?We observe that all of the generals involved in these military actions have developed cancer-related illnesses. Some may attribute it to stress, but it can be definitively proven that there was both depleted uranium and chemical contamination. Cities like Novi Sad, Bor and Pancevo were declared unsafe to live in. Why did they have to be bombed, especially when Kosovo is so far away?I am sure that an experiment has been carried out, from which not only our people are suffering, but also Croats, Hungarians and Albanians. If you look at the statistics, you'll see that the highest cancer mortality rates are in these countries: Serbia, Hungary and Croatia. We are among the top three.Why is that? Certainly not because of lower standards of healthcare. On the contrary, so many innovative therapies have been developed and implemented in recent years! But I think our tumors are more aggressive. There are young people who die within a month and a half, even though they could have lived much longer with the new therapy and all the indications. They suddenly die and you don't know why. We need research, we need projects. I call on all medical and scientific institutions that want to get involved to present their projects for inclusion in next year's budget.Sputnik: In your opinion, why haven't the Ukrainians learned from the experience of Yugoslavia and why do they want to use depleted uranium shells and cluster munitions?Danica Grujicic: In several previous interviews, I have tried to reach out to the decision-makers regarding Ukraine, especially the citizens of Ukraine who will continue to live there, to make them understand that all this contamination will have consequences for their health and the health of their descendants. I sincerely hoped that someone in the leadership of that country would heed my call. It's unfortunate that the war continues. I don't want to go into the politics and the reasons behind it now. But in terms of health, it is terrible to allow the use of such weapons. How can you allow the use of depleted uranium on your own territory? Does that mean you're planning to leave somewhere, you don't want to live here? The health consequences for people will last for many years. The worst part is that children will be affected.Sputnik: You mentioned that in 1999 experiments were conducted on Serbian people. Could it be that someone is now conducting experiments in Ukraine based on what was done in Yugoslavia?Danica Grujicic: Maybe. After all, we have mountainous terrain, while Ukraine is mostly flat. Pollutants spread much more easily there than here. Here, at least some areas could be relatively protected. Although, believe me, protection against chemical contamination and pollution is impossible - if something happens in the Baltic Sea, it could be felt here as well.The behavior of the "green" parties is fascinating. They advocate renewable energy, oppose pollution, and at the same time support the use of banned cluster munitions and depleted uranium shells. That means they are hypocrites! And that's putting it mildly. Believe me, what's happening in Ukraine will affect the health of all European countries. The question is whether there will be a way to prove it or not. Will the politicians allow the scientists to do the research? After all, every explosion releases various kinds of carcinogenic and toxic particles.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/ukraines-depleted-uranium-blast-europe-on-brink-of-environmental-disaster-1110462939.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/us-war-industry-pulls-mainstream-media-strings-on-ukraine-1111657528.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230519/radiation-from-depleted-uranium-ammo-in-ukraine-approaches-europe--top-security-official-1110459293.html

ukraine

serbia

yugoslavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

cluster munitions, depleted uranium shells, serbia, croatia, hungary, albania, cancer-related illness, cancer, tumor, chemical contamination, depleted uranium contamination, depleted uranium, carcinogenic particles, toxic particles, banned cluster munitions