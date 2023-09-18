https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/watch-russian-msta-b-howitzer-disrupt-transfer-of-ukrainian-reserves-1113451378.html
Watch Russian Msta-B Howitzer Disrupt Transfer of Ukrainian Reserves
Russian artillery has been invaluable in the special operation zone, significantly reducing Ukrainian offensive capabilities. The 152 mm Msta-B howitzers are widely used on the frontline as a means of both supporting Russian advances and suppressing enemy firepower.
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
russia
russian ministry of defense
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
video
ukraine
howitzer
Russia's Ministry of Defense has published footage of a152 mm Msta-B howitzer wreaking havoc on Ukrainian forces attempting to regroup. The reinforcements were successfully wiped out, leaving only ashes to promote Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's ambitions.Capable of inflicting damage at a range of more than 24 km and firing up to eight rounds per minute, Msta howitzers are a formidable power in the Russian Armed Forces. In addition, they can be deployed both as unarmored towed guns and equipped on armored self-propelled artillery vehicles.Amid the stalled counteroffensive attempt launched by the Kiev regime in early June, NATO allies desperately need more Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline to be sacrificed for their purposes. Thus, having sacrificed the vast majority of its strategic reserves, Ukrainian forces are trying to regroup, while Russian troops successfully inhibit such maneuvers.
