Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Presents Sword to North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a hand-made sword made of precious wood and gemstones during his visit to Primorye, Oleg Trubin, director of the Zlatoust arms factory in the Chelyabinsk region, said.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a hand-made sword made of precious wood and gemstones during his visit to Primorye, Oleg Trubin, director of the Zlatoust arms factory in the Chelyabinsk region, said. North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un gave a gift to the Pacific Fleet during his visit to Primorye, while he received gifts from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Sergei Kobylash, commander of the Russian Air Force's long-range aviation. According to Trubin, Shoigu presented the North Korean leader with a sword made in Zlatoust.The sword is inlaid with precious stones, decorated with miniatures from Russian folk tales, emphasizing the strength and power of the Russian state, he added.Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived to Russia. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. The North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, Kim assertively pledged his country’s full-fledged support for “all decisions” made by Moscow. Putin, for his part, hailed the negotiations as "very productive," adding that "there was a very frank exchange of views on the situation in the region and on bilateral relations.''

