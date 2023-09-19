Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu Presents Sword to North Korea's Kim Jong Un
13:38 GMT 19.09.2023 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 19.09.2023)
Kim Jong-Un was presented with a sword modeled after an 18th century sword during his visit to Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia on September 13 for the first time since 2019. Kim Jong Un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur region of Russia's Far East to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as a number of pressing international issues.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu presented North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a hand-made sword made of precious wood and gemstones during his visit to Primorye, Oleg Trubin, director of the Zlatoust arms factory in the Chelyabinsk region, said.
North Korean state media reported that Kim Jong Un gave a gift to the Pacific Fleet during his visit to Primorye, while he received gifts from Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Sergei Kobylash, commander of the Russian Air Force's long-range aviation.
According to Trubin, Shoigu presented the North Korean leader with a sword made in Zlatoust.
"This is a classic Russian sword of the 18th century. It is made by hand, using precious wood and noble metals. Manufacture was carried out for half a year under a special order of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation," he said.
The sword is inlaid with precious stones, decorated with miniatures from Russian folk tales, emphasizing the strength and power of the Russian state, he added.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived to Russia. This was Kim's first visit to Russia since 2019. The North Korean leader held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the talks, Kim assertively pledged his country’s full-fledged support for “all decisions” made by Moscow. Putin, for his part, hailed the negotiations as "very productive," adding that "there was a very frank exchange of views on the situation in the region and on bilateral relations.''