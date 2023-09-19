https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russias-lavrov-to-arrive-in-new-york-on-tuesday-for-un-general-assembly-1113485144.html

Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly

Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New York on Tuesday to attend the 78th annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly in his capacity as the leader of the Russian delegation.

2023-09-19T06:36+0000

2023-09-19T06:36+0000

2023-09-19T06:36+0000

world

russia

sergey lavrov

new york

un general assembly

the united nations (un)

wang yi

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf5e5f673db0bc6691e62a9870284b.jpg

The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19-26. The Russian foreign minister will address the General Assembly on Saturday. Lavrov's agenda also includes about two dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and events involving the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter.On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan. In addition, "there was an in-depth exchange of views on interaction in the UN, including the issue of Security Council reform.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/lavrov-to-speak-at-ungas-general-debate--1113079822.html

russia

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, un general assembly, russian delegation