https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russias-lavrov-to-arrive-in-new-york-on-tuesday-for-un-general-assembly-1113485144.html
Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly
Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New York on Tuesday to attend the 78th annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly in his capacity as the leader of the Russian delegation.
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
new york
un general assembly
the united nations (un)
wang yi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf5e5f673db0bc6691e62a9870284b.jpg
The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19-26. The Russian foreign minister will address the General Assembly on Saturday. Lavrov's agenda also includes about two dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and events involving the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter.On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan. In addition, "there was an in-depth exchange of views on interaction in the UN, including the issue of Security Council reform.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/lavrov-to-speak-at-ungas-general-debate--1113079822.html
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a44154340990ce05f5084343be3d69a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, un general assembly, russian delegation
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, un general assembly, russian delegation
Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New York on Tuesday to attend the 78th annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly in his capacity as the leader of the Russian delegation.
The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19-26. The Russian foreign minister will address the General Assembly on Saturday.
Lavrov's agenda also includes about two dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and events involving the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter
.
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan.
In addition, "there was an in-depth exchange of views on interaction in the UN, including the issue of Security Council reform.