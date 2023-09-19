International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230919/russias-lavrov-to-arrive-in-new-york-on-tuesday-for-un-general-assembly-1113485144.html
Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly
Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New York on Tuesday to attend the 78th annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly in his capacity as the leader of the Russian delegation.
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
2023-09-19T06:36+0000
world
russia
sergey lavrov
new york
un general assembly
the united nations (un)
wang yi
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_0:121:3213:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_32bf5e5f673db0bc6691e62a9870284b.jpg
The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19-26. The Russian foreign minister will address the General Assembly on Saturday. Lavrov's agenda also includes about two dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and events involving the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter.On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan. In addition, "there was an in-depth exchange of views on interaction in the UN, including the issue of Security Council reform.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230902/lavrov-to-speak-at-ungas-general-debate--1113079822.html
russia
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/18/1112851106_242:0:2973:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7a44154340990ce05f5084343be3d69a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, un general assembly, russian delegation
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, un general assembly, russian delegation

Russia's Lavrov to Arrive in New York on Tuesday for UN General Assembly

06:36 GMT 19.09.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the closing press conference after the joint meeting of BRICS leaders with leaders of invited countries and multilateral organizations.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at the closing press conference after the joint meeting of BRICS leaders with leaders of invited countries and multilateral organizations. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.09.2023
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will arrive in New York on Tuesday to attend the 78th annual General Debate of the UN General Assembly in his capacity as the leader of the Russian delegation.
The UNGA High Level Week is taking place from September 19-26. The Russian foreign minister will address the General Assembly on Saturday.
Lavrov's agenda also includes about two dozens of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly, including a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and events involving the UN Security Council, BRICS, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Group of Friends for the Defense of the UN Charter.
Russia is submitting to the UN General Assembly a draft resolution on strengthening the arms control system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.09.2023
World
Lavrov to Speak at UNGA's General Debate
2 September, 15:56 GMT
On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the conflict in Ukraine, briefed each other on the content of talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US Presidential National Security Advisor John Sullivan.
In addition, "there was an in-depth exchange of views on interaction in the UN, including the issue of Security Council reform.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала