Obama's Hypocrisy in Begging Aid for Libya After Destroying Country in 2011

Barack Obama has asked his fans to donate to charities in the wake of the floods in Libya. Margaret Kimberley pointed out that it was the he who transformed Libya from Africa's wealthiest nation to a war-torn and fractured state.

Barack Obama's crocodile tears over the deadly floods in Libya — a country his government destroyed — are disgusting, says one columnist.Some 11,000 people have reportedly died and 20,000 are still missing after flash floods in the North African country, which was the most prosperous on the continent until 2011.Russia has sent military transports with humanitarian aid and 50 Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) specialists to help relieve the suffering amid fears of outbreaks of waterborne diseases.The former US president took to X, formerly Twitter, to urge his 132 million followers to donate to several charities — based in the US and Britain — in the name of helping the victims.Journalist Margaret Kimberley told Sputnik that Obama had "a lot of nerve" after his first administration "destroyed the Libyan state" in 2011 with the help of its NATO allies.She recalled how Obama's foreign policy chief Hillary Clinton had laughed during a TV interview after rebel forces backed by the NATO bombing campaign captured and brutally murdered Muammar Gaddafi, leader of the 1969 Green Revolution against King Idris I that founded the Libyan Arab Republic. "We came, we saw, he died!" Clinton cackled.She recalled how then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy and British Prime Minister David Cameron "personally went to Libya to gloat over this horrible victory.""Libya is still under sanctions having been destroyed," Kimberley stressed. "Libya doesn't even have the ability to fix its infrastructure, like repairing those dams that collapsed after that storm."The editor noted how Obama's predecessor George W. Bush had remained silent on the bloodier aspects of his eight years in office, especially the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, preferring to focus on his hobby of painting."Then he wants to act like he thought somebody called it a crap show and said the Europeans were supposed to do something," she added. "It's really disgusting to me that he has the nerve to say anything about Libya at all."

