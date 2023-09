https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/air-defense-downs-all-missiles-lacnched-by-ukraine-at-saki-airfield-in-crimea-1113558838.html

Air Defense Downs All Missiles Lacnched by Ukraine at Saki Airfield in Crimea

Air Defense Downs All Missiles Lacnched by Ukraine at Saki Airfield in Crimea

Russian air defense systems have shot down all the missiles with which Kiev tried to attack the Saki airfield in Crimea, Oleg Kryuchkov, an adviser to the head of Crimea, stated on Thursday.

2023-09-21T12:37+0000

2023-09-21T12:37+0000

2023-09-21T12:37+0000

crimea

ukraine

russian defense ministry

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian conflict

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

russia's special operation in ukraine

drone warfare

drone strike

terrorist attack

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/1d/1092597624_0:158:2059:1316_1920x0_80_0_0_12355362200c101dccdb28b62ef33e1e.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defense Ministry said that air defenses had thwarted an overnight terrorist attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on Crimea by shooting down 19 unmanned aerial vehicles over the peninsula.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/russias-air-defenses-drop-11-ukrainian-drones-over-crimea-overnight-1113359678.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, drone warfare, drone attack, terrorist attack, drone warfare, terrorist attack, airfield, airfield under attack, attacked airfield