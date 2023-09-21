https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/first-suspects-in-death-of-russian-peacekeepers-in-nagorno-karabakh-detained---source-1113557048.html
First Suspects in Death of Russian Peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh Detained - Source
First Suspects in Death of Russian Peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh Detained - Source
11:36 GMT 21.09.2023 (Updated: 11:40 GMT 21.09.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - First suspects in the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have been detained, a Russian law enforcement agency source said on Thursday.
"The first suspects in the crime were detained," the source said.
On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that several peacekeepers were killed when their car came under shelling
the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin
and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death, adding that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the incident.