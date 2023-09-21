https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/first-suspects-in-death-of-russian-peacekeepers-in-nagorno-karabakh-detained---source-1113557048.html

First Suspects in Death of Russian Peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh Detained - Source

First Suspects in Death of Russian Peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh Detained - Source

First suspects in the death of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh have been detained, a Russian law enforcement agency source said on Thursday.

2023-09-21T11:36+0000

2023-09-21T11:36+0000

2023-09-21T11:40+0000

world

nagorno-karabakh conflict

nagorno-karabakh

russia

vladimir putin

ilham aliyev

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/15/1113557311_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_70adbbefc860dc96033fcf9a8502ad1d.jpg

"The first suspects in the crime were detained," the source said. On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that several peacekeepers were killed when their car came under shelling the area of Canyataq in Nagorno-Karabakh. Earlier on Thursday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev apologized to Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed deep condolences over the tragic death, adding that a thorough investigation will be carried out into the incident.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/how-russian-peacekeepers-stopped-hostilities-in-nagorno-karabakh--1113540718.html

nagorno-karabakh

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nagorno_karabakh conflict, nagorno-karabakh, russian peacekeepers