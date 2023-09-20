https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/risks-of-global-conflict-increasing---lavrov-1113538711.html

Risk of Global Conflict Increasing - Lavrov at UN Security Council Meeting

Risk of Global Conflict Increasing - Lavrov at UN Security Council Meeting

Risks of a global conflict are on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine.

2023-09-20T17:43+0000

2023-09-20T17:43+0000

2023-09-20T18:02+0000

world

the united nations (un)

russia

sergey lavrov

volodymyr zelensky

ukraine

united nations security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/06/1110943927_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f4c48757ec8afde591f675e3fc2e62c3.jpg

"The risks of global conflict are also growing," Lavrov stated. To address such risks, Russia insists that all provisions of the UN Charter be respected and not applied selectively, including the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for territorial integrity, and the right of people to self-determination, the minister added.Russia Not Abandoning Negotiations With Ukraine - LavrovRussia is not abandoning negotiations with Ukraine, if the US wanted to, it could command Kiev to cancel the decree banning negotiations with Moscow, the minister stressed. Addressing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had signed a decree banning negotiations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/russia-takes-part-in-un-security-council-meeting-on-ukraine-1113516187.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lavrov, un security council, russian foreign minister, sergey lavrov, ukrainian president, volodymyr zelensky, unsc,