Risk of Global Conflict Increasing - Lavrov at UN Security Council Meeting
Risk of Global Conflict Increasing - Lavrov at UN Security Council Meeting
Risks of a global conflict are on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine.
"The risks of global conflict are also growing," Lavrov stated. To address such risks, Russia insists that all provisions of the UN Charter be respected and not applied selectively, including the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for territorial integrity, and the right of people to self-determination, the minister added.Russia Not Abandoning Negotiations With Ukraine - LavrovRussia is not abandoning negotiations with Ukraine, if the US wanted to, it could command Kiev to cancel the decree banning negotiations with Moscow, the minister stressed. Addressing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had signed a decree banning negotiations.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – The risk of a global conflict is on the rise, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Ukraine.
"The risks of global conflict are also growing," Lavrov stated.
To address such risks, Russia insists that all provisions of the UN Charter be respected and not applied selectively, including the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, respect for territorial integrity, and the right of people to self-determination, the minister added.
Russia Not Abandoning Negotiations With Ukraine - Lavrov
Russia is not abandoning negotiations with Ukraine, if the US wanted to, it could command Kiev to cancel the decree banning negotiations with Moscow, the minister stressed.
"Speaking of negotiations - we are not abandoning them even now, President Putin has spoken about this many times, including quite recently," Lavrov emphasized.
Addressing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Lavrov noted that Volodymyr Zelensky had signed a decree banning negotiations.
"If the US is so interested in them, I think it will not be difficult to order that this decree of Zelensky be canceled," the Russian foreign minister added.