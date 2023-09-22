https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/colombian-president-slams-wests-weapons-supply-to-ukraine-1113577004.html

Colombian President Slams West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine

Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the Western countries for hypocrisy refering to their weapons supply to Ukraine and foreign invasions in many countries during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the world has been dedicating itself to war rather than development. Petro slammed Western efforts to drag as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian crisis and send weapons to the Kiev regime.The president reminded that the countries that now criticize Russia invaded Iraq, Syria, and Libya for oil. "They are forgetting that the same reasons they used to defend Zelensky, are those very reasons which should be deployed to defend Palestine," the president highlighted.Petro, along with the leaders of other countries, is taking part in the UN General Assembly.On September 19-26, New York hosts the 78th session at which more than 140 state leaders have gathered to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week and the General Debate where the Ukrainian crisis is discussed. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

