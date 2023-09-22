https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/colombian-president-slams-wests-weapons-supply-to-ukraine-1113577004.html
Colombian President Slams West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the Western countries for hypocrisy refering to their weapons supply to Ukraine and foreign invasions in many countries during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the world has been dedicating itself to war rather than development. Petro slammed Western efforts to drag as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian crisis and send weapons to the Kiev regime.The president reminded that the countries that now criticize Russia invaded Iraq, Syria, and Libya for oil. "They are forgetting that the same reasons they used to defend Zelensky, are those very reasons which should be deployed to defend Palestine," the president highlighted.Petro, along with the leaders of other countries, is taking part in the UN General Assembly.On September 19-26, New York hosts the 78th session at which more than 140 state leaders have gathered to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week and the General Debate where the Ukrainian crisis is discussed. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
11:55 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 22.09.2023)
Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized Western countries for hypocrisy referring to their weapons supply to Ukraine and foreign invasions in many countries during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the world has been dedicating itself to war
rather than development.
"We are not thinking about how to expand life to the stars, but rather how to end life on our own planet," the president said.
Petro slammed Western efforts to drag as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian crisis
and send weapons to the Kiev regime.
"Latin America has been called upon to produce war machines, men to go to the killing fields. They are forgetting that our countries have been invaded several times by the very same people who are now talking about combating invasions," Petro stressed.
The president reminded that the countries that now criticize Russia
invaded Iraq
, Syria
, and Libya
for oil. "They are forgetting that the same reasons they used to defend Zelensky, are those very reasons which should be deployed to defend Palestine," the president highlighted.
They do not have $100 billion to give to countries to defend themselves from floods, storms and hurricanes. But they do have that money in a single day to allow Russians and Ukrainians to kill one another.
Petro, along with the leaders of other countries, is taking part in the UN General Assembly.
On September 19-26, New York hosts the 78th session at which more than 140 state leaders have gathered to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week and the General Debate where the Ukrainian crisis is discussed. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
.