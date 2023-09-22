International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/colombian-president-slams-wests-weapons-supply-to-ukraine-1113577004.html
Colombian President Slams West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Colombian President Slams West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine
Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized the Western countries for hypocrisy refering to their weapons supply to Ukraine and foreign invasions in many countries during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
2023-09-22T11:55+0000
2023-09-22T12:02+0000
world
colombia
gustavo petro
un general assembly
ukrainian crisis
ukraine
russia
us
us invasion
us arms for ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113579160_242:0:2626:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_3f64f120e451fbb5072e7b41899b749b.png
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the world has been dedicating itself to war rather than development. Petro slammed Western efforts to drag as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian crisis and send weapons to the Kiev regime.The president reminded that the countries that now criticize Russia invaded Iraq, Syria, and Libya for oil. "They are forgetting that the same reasons they used to defend Zelensky, are those very reasons which should be deployed to defend Palestine," the president highlighted.Petro, along with the leaders of other countries, is taking part in the UN General Assembly.On September 19-26, New York hosts the 78th session at which more than 140 state leaders have gathered to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week and the General Debate where the Ukrainian crisis is discussed. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230329/natos-favorite-weapon-exposed-the-deadly-details-of-depleted-uranium-shells-unveiled-1108901118.html
colombia
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the differential treatment that the international community gives to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine
Colombian President Gustavo Petro questioned the differential treatment that the international community gives to the wars in Ukraine and Palestine
2023-09-22T11:55+0000
true
PT1M41S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/16/1113579160_540:0:2328:1341_1920x0_80_0_0_794a84ce78db36a67d4c1ab8b0e694dc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, western world for ukraine, west for ukraine, russia-ukraine, colombian weapons, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, colombia's stance on ukrainian crisis
russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, western world for ukraine, west for ukraine, russia-ukraine, colombian weapons, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, nato support for ukraine, europe for ukraine, us weapons for ukraine, us aid to ukraine, us funding of ukraine, colombia's stance on ukrainian crisis

Colombian President Slams West's Weapons Supply to Ukraine

11:55 GMT 22.09.2023 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 22.09.2023)
© Sputnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Colombian President Gustavo Petro criticized Western countries for hypocrisy referring to their weapons supply to Ukraine and foreign invasions in many countries during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro has stated that the world has been dedicating itself to war rather than development.

"We are not thinking about how to expand life to the stars, but rather how to end life on our own planet," the president said.

Petro slammed Western efforts to drag as many countries as possible into the Ukrainian crisis and send weapons to the Kiev regime.

"Latin America has been called upon to produce war machines, men to go to the killing fields. They are forgetting that our countries have been invaded several times by the very same people who are now talking about combating invasions," Petro stressed.

The president reminded that the countries that now criticize Russia invaded Iraq, Syria, and Libya for oil. "They are forgetting that the same reasons they used to defend Zelensky, are those very reasons which should be deployed to defend Palestine," the president highlighted.

They do not have $100 billion to give to countries to defend themselves from floods, storms and hurricanes. But they do have that money in a single day to allow Russians and Ukrainians to kill one another.

NATO's Favorite Weapon Exposed: The Deadly Details of Depleted Uranium Shells Unveiled - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2023
Multimedia
NATO's Favorite Weapon Exposed: The Deadly Details of Depleted Uranium Shells Unveiled
29 March, 12:55 GMT
Petro, along with the leaders of other countries, is taking part in the UN General Assembly.
On September 19-26, New York hosts the 78th session at which more than 140 state leaders have gathered to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week and the General Debate where the Ukrainian crisis is discussed. The Russian delegation is headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала