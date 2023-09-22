International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems in Action in Special Op Zone
Watch Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems in Action in Special Op Zone
The Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems have been protecting Russian forces and civilians on the ground from aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles in the special operation zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems defending Russian airspace, protecting land forces and civilian infrastructure.The Russian-made Tor-M2 system can detect, acquire and destroy targets within minutes, making it capable of intercepting even ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. It takes no more than 2 minutes to establish a firing point, deploy the system and detect the target. Then, within the next minute, it captures, identifies the target and launches an anti-aircraft missile.
Watch Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems in Action in Special Op Zone

The Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems have been protecting Russian forces and civilians on the ground from aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles in the special operation zone.
The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems defending Russian airspace, protecting land forces and civilian infrastructure.
The Russian-made Tor-M2 system can detect, acquire and destroy targets within minutes, making it capable of intercepting even ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. It takes no more than 2 minutes to establish a firing point, deploy the system and detect the target. Then, within the next minute, it captures, identifies the target and launches an anti-aircraft missile.
