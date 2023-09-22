https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/watch-russian-tor-m2-missile-systems-in-action-in-special-op-zone-1113576353.html

Watch Russian Tor-M2 Missile Systems in Action in Special Op Zone



The Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile systems have been protecting Russian forces and civilians on the ground from aircraft, helicopters, drones, and cruise missiles in the special operation zone.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released footage of Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems defending Russian airspace, protecting land forces and civilian infrastructure.The Russian-made Tor-M2 system can detect, acquire and destroy targets within minutes, making it capable of intercepting even ballistic missiles in their terminal phase. It takes no more than 2 minutes to establish a firing point, deploy the system and detect the target. Then, within the next minute, it captures, identifies the target and launches an anti-aircraft missile.

