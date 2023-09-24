https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/biden-scapegoats-extreme-republicans-for-looming-government-shutdown-1113628131.html
US President Joe Biden said that all citizens of the country would "pay the price" if "extreme" members of the Republican Party do not vote on the new budget and allow the federal government to shut down.
"Just a few month ago, after long negotiations between myself and the new [House of Representatives] speaker [Kevin McCarthy], we agreed the spending level of government will fund essential domestic and national security priorities while still cutting the deficit by $1 trillion over the next decade. Now, a small group of extreme Republicans don’t want to live up to the deal, so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," Biden said addressing the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation. He warned that the government shutdown will affect "everything from food security to cancer research." "It’s time for the Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do," he added. The inclusion of funds intended for Ukraine in the US defense budget faced strong opposition from a number of members of the House of Representatives and became a stumbling block to its adoption. Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said earlier this week that she would vote against Pentagon bill as long as it includes Ukraine aid funds. The US Congress needs to adopt a full or short-term budget before October 1, the end of the current fiscal year, in order to avoid a government shutdown.
Biden Scapegoats 'Extreme' Republicans For Looming Government Shutdown
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said that all citizens of the country would "pay the price" if "extreme" members of the Republican Party do not vote on the new budget and allow the federal government to shut down.
"Just a few month ago, after long negotiations between myself and the new [House of Representatives] speaker [Kevin McCarthy], we agreed the spending level of government will fund essential domestic and national security priorities while still cutting the deficit by $1 trillion over the next decade. Now, a small group of extreme Republicans don’t want to live up to the deal, so now everyone in America could be forced to pay the price," Biden said addressing the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.
He warned that the government shutdown will affect "everything from food security to cancer research."
"It’s time for the Republicans to start doing the job America elected them to do," he added.
The inclusion of funds intended for Ukraine in the US defense budget faced strong opposition from a number of members of the House of Representatives and became a stumbling block to its adoption. Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said earlier this week that she would vote against Pentagon bill as long as it includes Ukraine aid funds
. The US Congress needs to adopt a full or short-term budget before October 1, the end of the current fiscal year, in order to avoid a government shutdown.