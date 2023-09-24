International
McCarthy Reverses Course, Maintains Ukraine Aid in Pentagon Funding Bill
McCarthy Reverses Course, Maintains Ukraine Aid in Pentagon Funding Bill
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he will keep $300mln in Ukraine aid within the Pentagon funding bill, going back at his earlier decision to remove it.
McCarthy's decision was explained during a press briefing at the Capitol, where he revealed that he had reconsidered after realizing that another spending measure, which is set to be considered next week and funds the State Department and Foreign Operations, also includes financial support for Ukraine.Stripping Ukraine aid from the State Department and Foreign Operations bill became "more difficult to do," leading McCarthy to choose to maintain the funding for Ukraine in both appropriations measures.The House is scheduled to take a procedural vote next week to advance four appropriations bills, including those that fund the Pentagon and the State Department and Foreign Operations. McCarthy acknowledged that despite his decision to retain Ukraine aid in both bills, there will still be votes on amendments to remove the aid from both spending bills, according to Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA).However, these votes may not take place if lawmakers block the measures from being debated.A coalition of House conservatives had previously opposed the rule for the Pentagon appropriations bill twice this week, preventing the legislation from advancing to debate and a final vote.These unexpected failures to pass the rule have presented challenges for McCarthy, who is trying to advance spending bills ahead of the September 30 government funding deadline.McCarthy is facing threats of a "vote to vacate" from members of his own party, which would boot him from his speaker position.
McCarthy Reverses Course, Maintains Ukraine Aid in Pentagon Funding Bill

01:59 GMT 24.09.2023
In a surprising shift, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he will keep $300 million in Ukraine aid within the Pentagon funding bill, going back on his earlier decision to remove it due to opposition from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).
McCarthy's decision was explained during a press briefing at the Capitol, where he revealed that he had reconsidered after realizing that another spending measure, which is set to be considered next week and funds the State Department and Foreign Operations, also includes financial support for Ukraine.
Stripping Ukraine aid from the State Department and Foreign Operations bill became "more difficult to do," leading McCarthy to choose to maintain the funding for Ukraine in both appropriations measures.
The House is scheduled to take a procedural vote next week to advance four appropriations bills, including those that fund the Pentagon and the State Department and Foreign Operations. McCarthy acknowledged that despite his decision to retain Ukraine aid in both bills, there will still be votes on amendments to remove the aid from both spending bills, according to Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA).
However, these votes may not take place if lawmakers block the measures from being debated.
A coalition of House conservatives had previously opposed the rule for the Pentagon appropriations bill twice this week, preventing the legislation from advancing to debate and a final vote.
These unexpected failures to pass the rule have presented challenges for McCarthy, who is trying to advance spending bills ahead of the September 30 government funding deadline.
The Pentagon funding bill includes $300 million earmarked "to provide assistance, including training; equipment; lethal assistance; logistics support, supplies and services; salaries and stipends; sustainment; and intelligence support to the military and national security forces of Ukraine... for replacement of any weapons or articles provided to the Government of Ukraine from the inventory of the US."

McCarthy is facing threats of a "vote to vacate" from members of his own party, which would boot him from his speaker position.
