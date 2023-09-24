https://sputnikglobe.com/20230924/mccarthy-reverses-course-maintains-ukraine-aid-in-pentagon-funding-bill-1113616729.html

McCarthy Reverses Course, Maintains Ukraine Aid in Pentagon Funding Bill

McCarthy Reverses Course, Maintains Ukraine Aid in Pentagon Funding Bill

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced he will keep $300mln in Ukraine aid within the Pentagon funding bill, going back at his earlier decision to remove it.

2023-09-24T01:59+0000

2023-09-24T01:59+0000

2023-09-24T01:59+0000

americas

us

kevin mccarthy

marjorie taylor greene

us arms for ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/13/1113507937_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b1edc2955178f6deb27bfe9726bf692c.jpg

McCarthy's decision was explained during a press briefing at the Capitol, where he revealed that he had reconsidered after realizing that another spending measure, which is set to be considered next week and funds the State Department and Foreign Operations, also includes financial support for Ukraine.Stripping Ukraine aid from the State Department and Foreign Operations bill became "more difficult to do," leading McCarthy to choose to maintain the funding for Ukraine in both appropriations measures.The House is scheduled to take a procedural vote next week to advance four appropriations bills, including those that fund the Pentagon and the State Department and Foreign Operations. McCarthy acknowledged that despite his decision to retain Ukraine aid in both bills, there will still be votes on amendments to remove the aid from both spending bills, according to Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA).However, these votes may not take place if lawmakers block the measures from being debated.A coalition of House conservatives had previously opposed the rule for the Pentagon appropriations bill twice this week, preventing the legislation from advancing to debate and a final vote.These unexpected failures to pass the rule have presented challenges for McCarthy, who is trying to advance spending bills ahead of the September 30 government funding deadline.McCarthy is facing threats of a "vote to vacate" from members of his own party, which would boot him from his speaker position.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/house-to-vote-on-four-spending-bills-as-time-ticks-for-us-government-shutdown-1113602300.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/mccarthy-us-house-republicans-very-close-to-stopgap-government-funding-plan-1113546604.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Egor Shapovalov

Egor Shapovalov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Egor Shapovalov

us house speaker kevin mccarthy, us aid to ukraine, us military spending, how much money does us spend on ukraine