Kazakh Foreign Ministry Denies Holding Talks on Possible Withdrawal From CSTO
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Denies Holding Talks on Possible Withdrawal From CSTO
Kazakhstan and Armenia are not negotiating their possible simultaneous withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) despite media reports to the contrary, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a number of Kazakh media reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was allegedly holding consultations with Kazakh officials on their countries' possible withdrawal from the organization. The developments came after Gunther Fehlinger, the chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, on September 4 urged Pashinyan to bring his country into the US-led military alliance. Both Armenia and Kazakhstan are members of the CSTO, which also includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In June, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said membership in the CSTO created "certain problems" for Yerevan, although they did not limit cooperation with other nations.
Kazakh Foreign Ministry Denies Holding Talks on Possible Withdrawal From CSTO

15:16 GMT 25.09.2023
© VYACHESLAV OSELEDKOServicemen take part in the "Rubezh-2021" joint military drills by the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, a military alliance led by Moscow, at the Edelweiss training area in Balykchi, some 200 km from Bishkek, on September 9, 2021.
Servicemen take part in the Rubezh-2021 joint military drills by the Collective Rapid Response Forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) member states, a military alliance led by Moscow, at the Edelweiss training area in Balykchi, some 200 km from Bishkek, on September 9, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.09.2023
© VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kazakhstan and Armenia are not negotiating their possible simultaneous withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) despite media reports to the contrary, Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on Monday.
Earlier in the day, a number of Kazakh media reported that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was allegedly holding consultations with Kazakh officials on their countries' possible withdrawal from the organization.
"This information does not correspond to the reality," the spokesman told a press conference.
Opening ceremony of joint Armenia - NATO's Partnership for Peace manuevers in Yerevan, Armenia (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2023
Analysis
How the West Drags Armenia to Its Side Amid NATO Proxy War in Ukraine
6 September, 19:55 GMT
The developments came after Gunther Fehlinger, the chair of the European Committee for NATO Enlargement, on September 4 urged Pashinyan to bring his country into the US-led military alliance.
Both Armenia and Kazakhstan are members of the CSTO, which also includes Russia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. In June, Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said membership in the CSTO created "certain problems" for Yerevan, although they did not limit cooperation with other nations.
